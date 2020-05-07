Work from Home: Qualifacts Takes Workforce Fully Remote with RCG

Qualifacts is a leading EHR provider for behavioral health and human services organizations across the United States. The company and its EHR platform, CareLogic®, help providers adapt to rapidly changing environments and focus on what is most important – client care – by optimizing efficiency and productivity.

When Nashville's city-wide telecommunications infrastructure was impacted by a devastating tornado in March, Qualifacts determined a more resilient communications platform was required to ensure business continuity during future outages and in response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with RCG, Qualifacts selected and implemented a solution in five days, using the 8x8 X Series, an integrated voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise API solution that is built on an open, modern cloud technology platform.

"Our communications system was down due to a natural disaster while we were preparing to move our workforce fully remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tom Keen, Chief Technology Officer, Qualifacts. "We were asking for things we thought were impossible, but working with our partner, RCG, we engaged 8x8 and within five days their cloud communications and contact center solution was fully deployed and ready for our remote workforce with no interruption in service for employees, agents, or customers."

Qualifacts now has a solution that aligns with their business continuity plan and enables resilient and responsive communications, collaboration, and customer engagement from anywhere in the world.

"We believe our Telecom Department as a Service® offering is unique in our industry," said John Anderson, Partner at RCG, "whether it's removing our Clients from the day-to-day burden of the telecom lifecycle, or in this case, accomplishing what seemed impossible in the middle of a crisis. We are proud of this story, and have identified several other projects where we can help our new Client."

About RCG

Resource Communications Group (RCG) is a telecom consulting and process outsourcing firm, and the first and only provider of Telecom Department as a Service®. Our mission is to take the burden out of telecom, and remove the Client from the telecom lifecycle. Our vision is to redefine the telecom service industry, and become the business world's telecom department. myrcg.com

SOURCE Resource Communications Group