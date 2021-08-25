Work Like a Boss with Poly's Voyager 4300 UC Series Headset Designed with Flexible Work in Mind

Works the Way You Do As the dynamics of work have shifted, the Voyager 4300 UC Series offers a wireless headset that frees you from your desk, allowing you to roam up to 50 meters from your computer. It's jam-packed with high-quality audio and multiple connectivity options – all at an accessible price point. The Voyager 4300 UC Series has seamless connectivity to your choice of smartphone or computer via the included BT700 USB adapter to provide you with the flexibility you need throughout the day.

Users can also remain confident and in control of one of the biggest pain points of remote meetings – their mute state. This headset comes with an easy-to-find-and-use mute button so you can remain confident that you are the only person that has to hear the dog howl at the delivery man. Dynamic Mute Alert notifies users when they talk while muted, meaning that talking to yourself or needing to apologize for talking on mute is a thing of the past.

The Voyager 4300 UC Series offers flexibility to work with the partner of your choice. The Microsoft Teams-certified version comes with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button on the headset that instantly invokes the Teams app and provides visual alerts when a Teams notification occurs. For a seamless out-of-the-box Zoom meeting experience, this Zoom-certified headset includes remote call control and mute sync to simplify the way you connect.

Pro-Grade Audio Quality

Wherever you are, whether at home or in the office, the Voyager 4300 UC Series provides outstanding pro-grade audio quality. Poly's Acoustic Fence technology blocks out unwanted background noise so the person on the other end only hears the speaker's voice, not disruptive background noises. Poly SoundGuard Digital technology ensures a safe and comfortable listening experience with natural sounding speech to provide a best-in-class audio experience for everyone on the call.

John Lamarque, Poly's Senior Vice President and General Manager for Voice Collaboration and Professional Headsets said, "Over the last 18 months we have seen demand skyrocket for a flexible, reliable, and affordable solution for workers that are working remotely or from the office. The Voyager 4300 UC Series brings a combination of pro-quality audio, freedom to roam, all-day comfort, and connectivity, wherever you work."

According to Frost & Sullivan's latest research, the global professional Bluetooth UC headset market grew by 88.2% in 2020 to $591.6 million. "As companies and employees navigate the future of hybrid working, having the right communication tools to support this is crucial," said, Alaa Saayed, ICT Industry Director & Fellow - Connected Work, Frost and Sullivan. "Poly's Voyager 4300 UC Series offers a compelling combination of flexibility, connectivity, and high-quality audio at an approachable price point."

The Voyager 4300 UC Series also offers:

Easy set up and use in the office or at home, without the need for IT support.

All-day wear and wireless connectivity up to 50 meters, freeing users from their desk (or kitchen table) and is available as a two-ear stereo version or single-ear mono wearing style.

The Voyager Office base is an optional accessory for deskphone users, which also charges the headset. Alternatively, you can opt for a Voyager 4300 UC charging stand, designed to keep the device charged and ready to use at any moment (sold separately, also compatible with the Voyager Focus 2)

World class support with Poly Lens – A personal device support service, a 2-year limited warranty and access to Poly's standard support. For additional peace of mind Poly+ paid subscription service is available and offers 24/7 technology support for personal devices around the world and a three-year warranty.

Pricing and availability

The Voyager 4300 UC Series joins the incredibly popular Voyager family of Bluetooth headsets and headphones. For more information on styles, pricing and availability, please visit:

Voyager 4300 UC Series – starting at $209 USD; available worldwide.

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

