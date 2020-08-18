Work Management Platform Blanket Closes Funding Round Led by Aurify Brands

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanket, a work management platform designed and built for the multi-unit restaurant operator just closed a $800k funding round led by Aurify Brands and followed by Branded Strategic Hospitality.

Blanket is a work management solution and communication tool for multi-unit restaurant operators. The product has been built with a very simple interface that is not only easy to understand, but extremely powerful, and all with real time functionality. From food safety to repairs and maintenance, Blanket helps organize and execute everyday work for the multi-unit restaurant operations. Streamlining employee capital during and after the coronavirus pandemic has never been more prevalent.

"I truly could not think of a better strategic partner to be working with than Aurify Brands. The positive culture they have built within their organization is what initially drew me to them, but it is their sophistication as multi-unit operators that ultimately won me over. I couldn't be more excited for the next phase of my company as part of their portfolio."

After successfully piloting Blanket in 80% of their locations, Aurify, the new owner and operator of Le Pain Quotidien in the United States, will be onboarding Blanket to all 50+ US stores.

"We are very excited about partnering with Blanket. As a growing multi-unit operator with multiple brands, we are utilizing Blanket's platform to solve our operations needs from unit level to the C-suite," said Andy Stern, CEO of Aurify Brands. "Their product team has been highly responsive to developing features that drive efficiencies in our business, while also staying hyper-focused on their core verticals. We very much look forward to watching them grow in the years to come."

Funds have been allocated through the remainder of the fiscal year for product development, which includes a suite of IoT solutions. The funding is also allowing Blanket to build their own growth engine in early 2021.

Other clients include but are not limited to Pokeworks, Five Guys, Little Beet Brands, 5 Napkin Burger, Branded Restaurants, Glaze Teriyaki and Melt Shop.

For more information, questions. or to set up an interview with the Branded or the Blanket team please reach out to Julie Zucker, CMO Branded Strategic Hospitality ([email protected]).

About Blanket: Blanket is a work management solution and communication tool for multi-unit restaurant operators. The product has been built with a very simple interface that is not only easy to understand, but extremely powerful, and all with real time functionality. From food safety to repairs and maintenance, Blanket helps organize and execute everyday work for the multi-unit restaurant operations. https://blanket.app/

About Aurify Brands: Based in New York City, Aurify Brands is a next generation hospitality group that creates, grows, and operates category-leading brands including The Little Beet, Melt Shop, Fields Good Chicken, and The Little Beet Table. The Aurify Brands portfolio currently comprises more than 50 restaurants across these four brands in multiple markets.As restaurant operators with deep industry acumen and a proven approach to unlocking brand value, the principals of Aurify Brands have built more than 100 restaurants over the last two decades. http://www.aurifybrands.com

About Branded: Branded Strategic Hospitality "Branded" is an investment & advisory company that leverages its ecosystem of hospitality venues, expertise, and deep relationships to influence, redefine and evolve hospitality technology and innovation. http://www.brandedstrategic.com

SOURCE Branded Strategic Hospitality

