Work Out And Slow Down... RITUALS Comes To Crunch Signature Gyms

"Our partnership with Crunch marks the first point of access for RITUALS at a major fitness door in the US," said Marjolein Westerbeek, President, RITUALS USA. "We are totally aligned with the Crunch mantra, 'no judgments,' and are thrilled to bring the RITUALS 'slow down' experience to all Crunch Signature Gym members."

Inspired by the wisdom and ancient traditions of Eastern cultures, RITUALS' product offerings range from body care to home fragrances, encouraging consumers to practice mindfulness and find joy in the smallest of things, like turning your shower into a moment of micro-meditation.

Signature RITUALS collections featured at Crunch Signature Gyms will include: The Ritual of Sakura (a Renewing collection that celebrates each day as a new beginning centered around the flowering of the cherry blossoms in Japan), The Ritual of Dao (a Calming collection based on the Chinese philosophy of nourishing your Yin energy), The Ritual of Happy Buddha (an Energizing collection that inspires positivity, taking a cue from the Laughing Buddha of ancient Chinese history), and The Ritual of Samurai (inspired by the meticulous grooming traditions of ancient Japanese Samurai warriors).

"Crunch and Rituals are all about health and well-being, making this alignment a perfect fit," said Keith Worts, CEO of Crunch Fitness. "We are excited to bring the RITUALS products into our gyms to help us elevate our member's workout experience."

On September 25, member events featuring RITUALS products will take place at the following Crunch Signature Gyms: South Beach (Miami, FL), Sunset (Los Angeles, CA), Walnut Creek (Walnut Creek, CA), FiDi (New York, NY), 34th Street (New York, NY) and New Montgomery (San Francisco, CA). Throughout the Fall, RITUALS will offer Crunch Signature members opportunities to 'slow down' via promotions and giveaways. To continue to elevate the Crunch Signature brand, the inclusion of Rituals in the locker rooms is joined by additional club enhancements at many of our locations. This includes newly added functional training spaces with turf, upgraded workout studios and refreshed exteriors. Crunch Signature offers state-of-the art fitness equipment, a large array of group fitness classes, dedicated spin and yoga studios, expanded facilities, and upgraded amenities including towel service, saunas and steam rooms. To locate a Crunch Signature location, visit crunch.com.

For more information on RITUALS, visit rituals.com / @ritualsusa.

About RITUALS



RITUALS is the first brand in the world to combine home and body cosmetics. With an expansive product line including body care, scented candles, fragrance sticks, assorted teas, skin care, precious mineral make-up, and Soulwear, the brand transforms everyday routines into more meaningful moments. Each product, over 400 in total, is inspired by an ancient Eastern tradition. In 2000, RITUALS opened its first store on Amsterdam's Kalverstraat, followed by openings in such vibrant cities as London, Madrid, Antwerp, Paris, Lisbon, Berlin, Stockholm and New York. The luxury brand has almost 750 stores, more than 2500 shop-in-shops and 4 city spas in 27 countries worldwide.

About Crunch



Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, Crunch is renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for its wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,200,000 members with over 250 gyms worldwide in 25 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.



