Work, Rest, Sleep, Repeat -- How Avalife Is Helping Restore a Sense of Normalcy in Troubled Times

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has completely upset most people's routines. Gyms have closed down, offices and schools have gone remote, social engagements have been shunned, and sleep schedules have become blurred. As individuals around the world have spent weeks and then months in quarantine, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain any sense of structure in daily life.

This is where health and wellness brand Avalife can be a difference-maker. The health and wellness brand has made a name for itself by offering high-quality dietary supplements to a large audience of well-informed consumers. These supplements combine scientific research and old herbal wisdom to create highly effective products. These are impeccably sourced from the company's sister brand AvaGro, which provides a variety of ingredients all of which are 100% herbal, natural, and even vegetarian.

Avalife's products address a host of different health concerns, including immunity, gut, and joint health. When it comes to the challenges presented by the pandemic, Avalife has four products that are particularly relevant to the current crisis. The company has created a quartet of dietary supplements that are effectively named "Sleep," "Calm," "Stress," and "Energy Boost."

Each of these is designed with the company's signature natural herbal ingredients. This emphasis on the natural side of things helps consumers avoid addiction concerns that come with the use of things like energy drinks and sleeping pills. The brand's calm- and stress-related supplements are made of herbs that find their roots in both Ayurvedic and European traditions. They offer two different ways to combat the constant stress of the current pandemic.

The energy-boosting capsules utilize Adaptogenic herbs to deliver an invigorating and prolonged pick-me-up, as well. And then there's Sleep. This drowse-inducing supplement uses Holi basil extract, Jatamanshi, and Valerian root to create a calming effect that doesn't risk things like throwing off schedules or creating daytime sleeping habits.

It doesn't matter if you're struggling with falling asleep at night, staying awake during the day, or simply trying to manage your thoughts, feelings, and emotions. Avalife's robust product line offers a glimmer of calm stability in a world that is racked with pain and worry. While the company's products have previously only been available in limited markets, Avalife has been aggressively expanding over the last year. This bodes well for an international audience ready to find solutions as it moves forward and begins to repair the damage caused by the dramatic events of the last twelve months.

Please direct inquiries to:

Raynard Lewin

(954) 694-6394

[email protected]

SOURCE Avalife