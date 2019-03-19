Work Shield Announces New Team Member and Additional Advisory Board Members

DALLAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Work Shield, an innovative workplace harassment solution for employers, has added Laurel Legler, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Guaranteed Rate, and Timothy Powers, Managing Partner of Haynes and Boone, to its recently appointed Advisory Board. It also adds Todd Kirby as its head of technology.

Laurel Legler is Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Guaranteed Rates where she leads and develops the human resources department while focusing on the overall well-being of the company, providing exceptional customer service to approximately five thousand employees. Legler brings unmatched expertise in human resource policies and practices such as workers compensation, harassment training and conflict resolution. As an authority in workplace culture, Legler will provide valuable insight to aid Work Shield's continued success and day-to-day relationships and partnerships with client's human resource team.

Timothy Powers brings over thirty-five years of experience in law, business development and corporate growth strategy to Work Shield's Advisory Board. As Managing Partner of Haynes and Boones, Powers is responsible for developing and implementing the firm's strategy for achieving its goals and growth plans. Powers is a highly awarded professional, with notable recognitions as Woodward/White, Inc.'s "2019 Lawyer of the Year" and D Magazine's "Best Lawyers of Dallas." In addition to his professional accomplishments, Powers is passionate about community, serving in senior leadership roles in organizations such as the World Affairs Council, YMCA and American Heart Association.

"We are honored to welcome the two newest members to our Advisory Board," said Work Shield's Founder and CEO, Jared Pope. "Given their unique and valuable professional experience, we are confident that they will provide impactful leadership to Work Shield's Advisory Board and to the company as a whole."

Work Shield's new Advisory Board members will lead alongside Google's HR Business Partner Nami Russom, Senior Vice President and CMO of Frito-Lay Jennifer Saenz and CEO of MD Medical Group Alvaro Saenz. Each member of the Advisory Board brings exceptional leadership capabilities to help equip Work Shield for sustained business growth and company-wide success.

In addition to the new advisory board members, Todd Kirby brings over a decade of experience to Work Shield as an entrepreneur, IT developer, and end-user expert with a focus on content management software and IT. Kirby is a holder of six US Patents surrounding the online business purpose. With his experience working in IT for large brand companies across multiple verticals, while also working with clients such as The White House, Department of Commerce, PayPal, Cole Haan, BELO, Gold's Gym, Dallas Morning News, Cox Communications and Amazon, among others, Kirby brings a depth of knowledge that will impact Work Shield and build on the existing platform.

"With Todd as a part of the team, Work Shield is positioned to lead in its technology advancement and solutions for employers and employees, as well as strategic growth and success. I could not be happier with him as a partner in Work Shield," said Pope.

About Work Shield

The Work Shield solution provides a third-party platform to help employers across the country solve and address the workplace harassment issues by providing its Employer Harassment Protection Plan, faster and more efficient investigation and resolution of these incidences while layering on a level of legal protection for employers. To learn more about Work Shield, visit www.theworkshield.com.

