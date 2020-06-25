Work Shield Secures $4 Million in Series A Financing, Led by Hoak & Co.

DALLAS, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Work Shield, the only full-service independent solution for reporting, investigating, and resolving harassment and discrimination in the workplace, announced the close of its successful Series A financing led by Dallas-based Hoak & Co., in partnership with Jeff Estes and other strategic investors with significant insurance and benefits expertise. The $4.11 million raise will be used to bolster Work Shield's sales team, enhance technology and boost infrastructure to procure new clients and accelerate the company's development roadmap.

Work Shield is redefining how businesses approach Title VII and workplace issues by combining a safe and secure reporting platform with Work Shield-certified legal professionals to ensure every reported harassment or discrimination incident is fully and impartially investigated and promptly resolved. With Work Shield, employers minimize their liability and employees are empowered to voice issues without fear of retaliation. Work Shield is a benefits and risk-focused per employee per month fee service with a track record for producing a return on investment for clients.

"Our team is excited to expand and continue providing real voices for employees, as well as real protection and guidance for companies to ultimately build positive, safe and sustainable workplace cultures," said Jared Pope, founder of Work Shield. "This financing allows us to serve more employers and be an actionable, measured solution for companies looking to take a stand against discrimination and harassment."

"Work Shield is a true standout in the Human Resources ecosystem," said Britain Peakes of Hoak & Co. "Work Shield's ability to reach this level of success organically proves its relevance in the marketplace and strength of its solution and client relationships. We are thrilled to work with such an exceptional team to support their future growth and success."

About Work Shield

Work Shield is the only solution that partners with employers to manage reporting, investigation and resolution of workplace harassment and discrimination issues in their entirety. For the first time, employees have access to an immediate and impartial platform to safely voice harassment and discrimination incidents, while employers are ensured peace of mind that every issue is investigated and resolved by Work Shield-certified legal professionals. Implementing the Work Shield solution fosters a more positive workplace culture comprised of integrity and trust. To learn more, visit https://workshield.com.

About Hoak & Co.

Hoak & Co. is a Dallas-based holding company that seeks to invest its capital in public and private securities as well as with other funds and investment vehicles. The firm's objective is to achieve superior investment returns through long-term capital appreciation created primarily through investments in management buyouts, growth capital, industry consolidations, recapitalizations, private equity placements, and other public or private equity-related securities. The primary investors in Hoak & Co. are the Hoak family and related parties.

