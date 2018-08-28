Workato Unveils AI-enhanced Automation Editions to Meet the Enterprise Need for Speed

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Workato , the leading intelligent integration and automation platform, today announced the next release of its platform. This release includes new Automation Editions for Sales, Marketing, and HR teams, as well as product features to help drive the speed at which businesses can build and operate integrations and workflow automations across their entire enterprise.

"Workato's new release packages the learnings from over 600,000 automation recipes that have been built on our platform by more than 3,500 customers," said Gautham Viswanathan, Founder and Head of Products, Workato. "It further enhances our use of machine learning and AI—to build and operate integrations and automations, make workflows more intelligent and ultimately help customers transform their digital businesses."

A new era of intelligent automation and integration is evolving as businesses are relying on hundreds of new apps, each requiring hundreds of automations each day. Enterprises understand that they need to automate their processes, but often don't know where to start. IBM reports that 9% of businesses have no form of automation at all and 52% only basic process automation. By using AI to analyze the thousands of integrations and automations created on the Workato platform, Workato can now offer Automation Editions that quick start a department with the most pressing automations.

For example, in today's talent war, high-quality hires expect a smooth and quick onboarding process. Workato's Automation Edition for HR provides this, complete with core business workflows for payroll, account/device provisioning, secure employee offboarding, and ChatOps, i.e. using a messaging app like Slack as the UI for approvals like PTO, expenses, and more.

The company today announced the completion of $25 million in Series B funding (link to funding release) from Battery Ventures, Storm Ventures, ServiceNow, and Workday Ventures. Workato is the only company to date with investment from all three of the largest SaaS companies - Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Workday. This brings the total investment raised by Workato to $41M.

The New Release includes:

Automation Editions for Business Teams

According to Capgemini , 57% of businesses report lack of talent skilled in automation technologies as a key challenge in implementing automation. Automation Editions provide a quick and easy starter kit for businesses to begin automating department by department without requiring a specialist. They make it easy for business teams to get going while ensuring compliance and security from IT. Automation Editions are available for Sales, Marketing and HR functions with Finance and Support coming soon.

Automation Editions include:

Connectors to key applications and systems used by the functional team

Core business workflows and tens of thousands of community workflows that they can easily customize with simple drag & drop (no coding required!)

Easy inclusion of AI technologies in workflows

Personalized workshops led by experts to help them go from vision to production in weeks

Recipe IQ for Faster, Better Automation

As enterprises implement automation at scale, it is necessary to increase the number of stakeholders. RecipeIQ uses the wisdom and knowledge of thousands of professionals via Machine Learning to guide users to build the most effective automation and expanding which employees can make them.

RecipeIQ uses AI and machine learning to learn from the tens of billions of events processed, the hundreds of millions of metadata elements inspected, and the hundreds of thousands of automation patterns in order to suggest next steps to the automation builder.

RecipeIQ is seamlessly integrated into the automation creation flow to guide users with recommended actions, recommended fields, mapping suggestions, auto group-mapping and auto-validation of mappings and logical constructs via links to features.

RecipeIQ automatically maps various fields across apps using machine learning.

OpsIQ for Operational Insights and Autonomous Operations

27% of businesses are in the education process about more advanced forms of automation, according to PwC . As enterprises rapidly expand on their automation projects, it becomes imperative for them to have a centralized dashboard to review and monitor the status of automation recipes and manage automations at scale.

Provides comprehensive visibility and insights into the health and status of recipes for the Ops team to monitor and manage all automations.

At-a-glance overview of current status, trends and issues that require urgent attention.

Smart filtering available in the dashboard enables the ops teams to slice-and-dice the operational data for analysis and troubleshooting.

Autonomous Operations, a set of Workato recipes that automate monitoring of production recipes, to reduce human labor and human errors.

About Workato:

Workato is the operating system for today's fast-moving business. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and Forrester, it is the only intelligent automation platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps and automate even the most mission-critical workflows without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 3,500 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators.

