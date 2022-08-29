WorkAxle listed as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Workforce Management Applications

The Company was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 report

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkAxle, a leading provider of future-proof Workforce Management solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Workforce Management Applications" report.1

Gartner, an international technological research firm, published this year's Market Guide to help application leaders identify suitable vendors for their Workforce Management (WFM) transformation projects. Market Guide "commonly outlines attributes of representative vendors that are providing offerings in the market to give further insight into the market itself. "

"It is clear that key market drivers such as recent security concerns in WFM legacy software, the shortage of workers, and the Covid-19 pandemic seem to have led to a shift in the market and an increased need for future-proof WFM solutions with rapid time-to-value", said Luc Hédou, CEO at WorkAxle. "We believe being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor reinforces our solution's value and innovation to our existing and prospective customers."

"Our priority since inception has been to build the most modern, scalable, and quickly deployable WFM platform that meets the growing need for innovation and automation at the enterprise level. There has been underinvestment and lack of innovation in the WFM space for decades. WorkAxle is breathing new life into this mission-critical segment of the HR technology stack," adds Mathieu Diab, Founder and CTO. "Our customer-centric approach to product development has led to WorkAxle to being the only vendor offering unique, innovative capabilities that make their WFM platform more extensible, secure, and future-proof than other enterprise WFM solutions on the market."

WorkAxle will showcase its Workforce Management applications at the upcoming HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas from September 13 – 16, 2022. For more information and to schedule a meeting, please visit www.workaxle.com .

[1] Gartner, "Market Guide for Workforce Management Applications," Sam Grinter, Ron Hanscome, Kelsie Marian, Ranadip Chandra, July 29, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About WorkAxle

WorkAxle's mission is to remove the heaviness and complexity of implementing and maintaining workforce management tools while ensuring a delightful and frictionless user experience. Through our modern platform, we innovate and expand the definition of workforce management with the creative use of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technology.

PRESS CONTACT

Anna Maria Kroner

+1 (438) 792-3977

https://www.workaxle.com

SOURCE WorkAxle