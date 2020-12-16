WorkBoard Completes Workday Approved Integration

Workday HCM is a single system that enables organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts and build effective teams. With the approved integration, changes to organizations are automatically provisioned in WorkBoard from Workday HCM to provide a single source of truth. Customers like Deluxe Corporation can now continuously synchronize the functional organizational chart and reporting structure maintained in Workday with WorkBoard, and combine the formal organizational structure with WorkBoard native management of dynamic teams to align Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) hierarchically, dynamically, and cross functionally.

"Results alignment and OKRs require an accurate reporting structure, which makes this approved integration with Workday important to customers," said Deidre Paknad, CEO and co-founder of WorkBoard. "Workday's functional team structure updates WorkBoard automatically and complements WorkBoard's native capability for managing the network of dynamic teams that are increasingly key to cross-functional alignment. Together, they enable companies to better align and achieve their best outcomes."

"We use the WorkBoard platform to align, measure and focus on outcomes to drive growth," said Matt Gunter, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Innovation at Deluxe Corporation. "The integration of Workday and WorkBoard makes it easy to align teams along our organizational structure managed in Workday."

More information on WorkBoard's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners.

About WorkBoard

WorkBoard's Enterprise Results Platform and results advisory services unlock growth and competitive advantage for customers through high alignment, strong focus and transparency using OKRs. WorkBoard is a pioneer in OKR coaching, working with thousands of teams to align and measure results and certifying over 2500 OKR coaches since launching its popular OKR Coach Certification program in 2018. WorkBoard is based in Redwood City, Calif. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, GGV Capital, Workday Ventures and Microsoft's M12. For more information, visit www.workboard.com or follow the company on Twitter @WorkBoardInc.

