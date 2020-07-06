Workers and Businesses in the Fishing Business Affected by the 2015 Santa Barbara Oil Spill Could Be Part of a Class Action Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the law firms Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, Keller Rohrback LLP, Cappello & Noël LLP, and Audet & Partners LLP about the lawsuit Andrews v. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., No. 2:15-cv-04113.

There is an update in a class action lawsuit against Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ("Plains Pipeline") about the May 19, 2015 oil spill near Santa Barbara.

This lawsuit claims that certain persons and businesses (and their employees) that fished for seafood in certain areas off the Central California Coast ("Commercial Fishers") or that purchased and re-sold such seafood ("Processors") suffered financial losses due to the Santa Barbara oil spill. Plains Pipeline denies these claims. The lawyers for the Class will have to prove their claims in Court.

In 2017, the Court decided that this case should be a class action on behalf of a "Class" or group of people, including certain fishers and processors. Based on additional evidence and claims regarding the scope of the oil spill, the Court recently approved a change to the group of people who are included in the Class. The class definition now includes fishing blocks that better reflect where Plaintiffs allege the oil went and some seafood species were removed.

Individuals and businesses are included in the current Class if they are a:

Commercial Fisher: A person or business who owned or worked on a vessel between May 19, 2010 and May 19, 2015 , that was in operation as of May 19, 2015 , that landed:

and , that was in operation as of , that landed: Any commercial seafood within the California Department of Fish & Wildlife fishing blocks 654, 655, or 656; or



Any commercial seafood except groundfish or highly migratory species, as defined by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife and Pacific Fishery Management Council, in fishing blocks 651-656, 664-670, 678-686, 701-707, 718-726, 739-746, 760-765, or 806-809; or

Processor: A person or businesses in operation as of May 19, 2015 , who purchased such commercial seafood directly from the Commercial Fishers and resold it at the retail or wholesale level. Only Processors who purchased fish or seafood directly from the Commercial Fishers described above are included in the Class.

The website, www.PlainsOilSpill.com, has more information.

The Court has not decided that Plains Pipeline did anything wrong, and the two sides have not reached a settlement. The case is currently scheduled to go to trial on September 1, 2020. There is no money available now and no guarantee that there will be.

Some individuals or businesses may have received a notice about the lawsuit in the mail or seen a previous notice. For those people who believe they are Class Members but did not receive a notice, they can visit www.PlainsOilSpill.com or call 1-888-684-6801 for more information or to request a notice.

Important Information and Dates:

Individual and businesses who are now outside the Class because of the Court's change to the class definition are not bound by the final judgment in this case. However, they have the right to sue Plains Pipeline in a separate action.

Affected individuals and businesses have a choice to remain members of the Class or exclude themselves. Those who choose to exclude themselves must do so by August 31, 2020. Individuals and businesses who already excluded themselves from the lawsuit in 2017 will continue to be excluded unless they notify Class Counsel by August 31, 2020 that they would like to cancel their request and be included in the current Class. Those affected can get more information by visiting www.PlainsOilSpill.com or calling 1-888-684-6801.

If the case is not dismissed or settled, Plaintiffs will have to prove their claims at a trial that will take place on September 1, 2020, at the First Street Courthouse, 350 West 1st Street, Courtroom 6A, 6th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90012. Updates will be posted on the website, www.PlainsOilSpill.com.

For more information:

Visit: www.PlainsOilSpill.com

Call: 1-888-684-6801

Write to: Santa Barbara Oil Spill Class Action, PO Box 2820, San Francisco, CA 94111-3339

94111-3339 Email: [email protected]

