Workers At Durham School Services In Wattsburg, Pa. Join Teamsters Local 397

ERIE, Pa., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at Durham School Services in Wattsburg, Pa. have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 397.

"Congratulations to our newest members," Local 397 President Steve Getz said. "We are thrilled that they have chosen to form their union with the Teamsters and we look forward to beginning the process of negotiating the first union contract at this yard."

Lisa Larson is a driver at the Wattsburg yard. She said that the election brought her and her fellow drivers closer together.

"I'm so happy to be a Teamster," Larson said. "I feel that this is going to be a good thing for us."

The workers are part of a growing movement of drivers and monitors at Durham School Services who are organizing with the union because of the representation and benefits that come with a Teamster contract. Durham workers in Wright City, Mo.; Carson, Calif.; Ann Arbor, Mich. and Chattanooga, Tenn. have all voted to join the Teamsters Union within the past year.

