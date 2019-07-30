Workers At First Student Of Irving, TX Ratify Their First Teamster Contract

IRVING, Texas, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 92 percent of eligible workers voting in favor of ratification, school bus drivers and monitors at First Student of Irving, TX have voted overwhelmingly in favor of implementing their first collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 745.

"Congratulations to the members of our negotiating committee and everyone at First Student of Irving, TX who worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality," said Local 745 Secretary-Treasurer Brent Taylor. "These workers embody the solidarity and courage that being a member of the Teamsters is all about."

The supplemental agreement contains a number of substantial improvements to wages and working conditions. It covers over 150 workers at the Irving yard, and is in addition to the rights and protections that the workers already have under the First Student National Master Agreement. The Irving drivers and monitors ratified the agreement less than three months after joining the union, a remarkably quick turnaround time for a contract.

Vickie Thomas-Fuller is a First Student driver who voted in favor of the contract. She said that First Student drivers and monitors everywhere should join the Teamsters because these workers are the lifeblood of the company's success.

"School bus drivers and monitors matter, so if you're a school bus worker, don't ever think that you don't matter," Thomas-Fuller said. "Go with the Teamsters."

Teamsters Local Union 745 represents workers from a diverse group of industries and trades throughout the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.

Contact:

Galen Munroe, (202) 624-6911

gmunroe@teamster.org

SOURCE Teamsters Local 745