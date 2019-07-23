Workers At First Student Westborough Join Teamsters Local 170

WORCESTER, Mass., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, July 19, 39 school bus drivers from First Student of Westborough, Mass. voted to join Teamsters Local 170. Organizer Shawn Stevens and Business Agent Jim Marks worked with the drivers to successfully organize the bus yard under the direction and support of Local 170 Secretary-Treasurer Shannon George.

"It was a team effort by all involved," said George. "We welcome our brothers and sisters at this location into the Teamsters' family and we look forward to negotiating a strong contract for our newest members."

The victory is part of a growing movement of school bus drivers and monitors in central Massachusetts who are organizing to get the representation and benefits associated with the union – last April First Student workers of Dudley, Mass. voted to affiliate with Local 170. Michaela Voutas and Debbi Jobes are drivers at the Westborough yard who worked very closely with Stevens and Marks to ensure that the campaign was a success.

"I have wanted a union at this location for several years," Voutas said. "We need higher pay rates, equality across the board, good health insurance, equipment that works safely; these are just a few of the things that need to change. I have a strong faith in James Marks and Local 170 that we will get what is needed and deserved."

Teamsters Local 170 is located in Worcester, Massachusetts and has been helping the working class and the community since 1933. For more information about Local 170, go to https://teamsterlocal170.com.



Contact:

Shannon George, (508) 799-0551

sgeorge@teamsters170.com

SOURCE Teamsters Local 170