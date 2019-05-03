Workers At YRC Freight, Holland, New Penn Approve National Master Contract

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamster-represented workers at YRC Freight, Holland and New Penn have voted to approve the national master portion of the new YRCW National Master Freight Agreement that raises wages, restores a week of vacation and protects benefits.

The national master portion of the agreement, which covers about 25,000 workers, was ratified by a 60 percent to 40 percent margin. All but one of the 27 regional supplemental contracts (Joint Council 40) also passed. The national contract will not go into effect until the Joint Council 40 supplement is resolved. The parties currently have an extension agreement in effect. Employees should report to work as usual.

"Over the past decade our members have sacrificed so much to keep the YRCW companies operating, and this contract restores the week of vacation and provides $4 in wage increases, among other improvements," said Ernie Soehl, Director of the Teamsters National Freight Division.

"This contract should improve the livelihoods of our YRCW Teamsters for the next five years," said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "Freight is the backbone of our great union and this contract recognizes our members for their hard work."

The improvements include:

$4.00 in wage increases over five years for the vast majority of workers (an 18% increase for most drivers and dockworkers) including a $1.00 wage increase retroactive to April 1, 2019 (a 4.5% increase for most drivers and dockworkers);

in wage increases over five years for the vast majority of workers (an 18% increase for most drivers and dockworkers) including a wage increase retroactive to (a 4.5% increase for most drivers and dockworkers); Significant increases for dock-only, clerical, maintenance employees, janitors and porters hired after February 2014 including a minimum of an immediate $1.00 wage increase retroactive to April 1, 2019 ;

including a minimum of an immediate wage increase retroactive to ; Restoration of the week of vacation that was given up years ago, effective April 1, 2019 ;

; Protection of health and welfare benefits with no employee premium co-pays. Up to $0.50 per hour increases each year for most funds. The company agreed to provide other funds with fixed guaranteed amounts to maintain benefits;

per hour increases each year for most funds. The company agreed to provide other funds with fixed guaranteed amounts to maintain benefits; Improved language to curb excessive executive bonuses; and

Prohibitions against using driverless trucks.

