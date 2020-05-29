Workers Caravan to Stop Health Care Job Cuts at Essentia

DULUTH, Minn., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that workers are planning a vehicle caravan as part of their effort to save hundreds of jobs at Essentia Health at approximately noon on Monday, June 1, 2020.

"As a nation, we have never been more aware of the tremendous debt we owe to front-line workers in hospitals and clinics who put the health needs of our communities ahead of their own every day," said USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez. "The reward for a career doing this selfless and absolutely essential work cannot be a permanent pink slip for 900 Essentia employees. The company should be focused on helping us fight a disease instead of padding its bottom line."

Essentia workers' jobs are at risk even though, according to CDC data, the company received more than $78 million in federal aid as of May 15. Workers and their allies will assemble on Monday at Miller Hill Mall at 11:30 a.m., and caravan through the main Duluth campus of Essentia Health to call attention to their fight to preserve these jobs for the benefit of communities throughout the Iron Range.

Union members will have signs and some will have leaflets that will be distributed observing stringent social distancing protocols, including plans to maintain appropriate physical space between any participants or observers.

Photo and video opportunities available

Who: Union members whose jobs are threatened at Essentia



What: Caravan to prevent hundreds of health care job losses



When: Noon on Monday, June 1, 2020



Where: Essentia's Main Duluth Campus - 400 E. Third Street, Duluth, Minnesota 55805

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and health care as well as in the service and public sectors. For more information: www.usw.org.

