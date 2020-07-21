Workers' Compensation Attorney James A. Hicks Joins Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is pleased to announce that James A. Hicks has joined the firm as Counsel in the Workers' Compensation law team.

For more than 30 years, Mr. Hicks has handled cases before the Division of Workers' Compensation of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development. He is certified as a Workers' Compensation Law Attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey, a designation he has held since 2003.

"Jim is a highly accomplished and widely respected workers' compensation lawyer whose knowledge and experience will be of great benefit to our personal injury clients. We are pleased to welcome Jim to the firm," commented Brian J. Molloy, President and Managing Director of Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.

Throughout his career, Mr. Hicks has advocated for the rights of injured workers and workers diagnosed with occupational illnesses in Middlesex County and throughout New Jersey, working with employers and insurers on behalf of petitioners to navigate the New Jersey workers' compensation claims process. He joins Wilentz from James A. Hicks, LLC, his own law practice, which he established following over 25 years as a workers' compensation attorney in other New Jersey law practices.

"Wilentz has been among New Jersey's leading personal injury law firms for many years and offers an ideal platform to serve my clients. I'm pleased to join their talented team of attorneys," commented Mr. Hicks.

Mr. Hicks earned his B.A. from Seton Hall University in 1979 and his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School in 1983. He is admitted to practice in New Jersey.

About Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer's Workers' Compensation Practice

For over a century, the Workers' Compensation team at Wilentz has advocated for the rights of injured workers throughout New Jersey, handling their claims to obtain medical treatment and benefits. Our team is committed to making a difference in the lives of our clients, helping them receive the proper treatment and care for their injuries, and dedicating the vast resources and knowledge of our firm in order to secure the benefits they deserve.

