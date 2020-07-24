Workers' Rights PAC Donates to US Senate Candidates

BATON ROGUE, La., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Up for Workers (SU4W), a political action committee specifically dedicated to the needs and concerns of American workers, has donated to the campaigns of several high profile US Senate candidates in an effort to put workers' rights where they should be – at the top of the Congressional agenda.

SU4W identifies districts where pro-worker candidates will have the best chance of success. SU4W carefully vets candidates, to ensure they satisfy clear criteria showing support for workers among their top priorities.

SU4W donated the campaigns of the following candidates for the US Senate:

Kansas state senator Dr. Barbara Bollier , a Democrat running for an open seat

state senator Dr. , a Democrat running for an open seat Sara Gideon , Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, seeking to unseat incumbent Susan Collins

, Speaker of the House of Representatives, seeking to unseat incumbent Michigan Senator Gary Peters , an incumbent Democratic senator, seeking to maintain his seat

Senator , an incumbent Democratic senator, seeking to maintain his seat Mark Kelly of Arizona , running in a special election to unseat an appointed Republican

of , running in a special election to unseat an appointed Republican Cal Cunningham of North Carolina

SU4W has chosen to support these dynamic candidates, who represent the values espoused by the PAC, and who have the greatest chance of success.

SU4W was created to support candidates for federal office who support workers' rights. SU4W supports candidates for federal offices and will engage in other activities in support of working Americans, including providing accurate information about candidates, proposed legislation and policies.

Among its leadership are some of the country's most prominent attorneys whose legal practices are committed to enforcing employee rights. The diverse board comprises members from across the nation, to ensure that every part of the country is represented.

"SU4W is apparently the first non-industry or union PAC specifically dedicated to supporting political candidates committed to sponsoring and voting for legislation that will produce better conditions for American workers, whose labor has formed the backbone of our country's prosperity," said SU4W President J. Arthur Smith, III, of Baton Rouge, LA. "Worker protection is more important than ever, in light of the heartbreaking situation that some 40 million people find themselves in, having lost their jobs and livelihoods as a result of the stay-home orders caused by the coronavirus pandemic."

The Executive Committee includes President J. Arthur "Art" Smith, III, The Smith Law Firm, Baton Rouge, LA; Vice President James Kaster, Nichols Kaster, PLLP, Minneapolis, MN; Treasurer Barry Roseman, Roseman Law Offices, LLC, Denver, CO and Secretary Katherine

For more information about SU4W, to make a donation, or find out how to apply for support, visit the website at https://standupforworkers.org/

