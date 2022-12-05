Workflow Services Adds Uh-Oh Labs as a Premier Test Partner

Providing accurate, lab-grade results for point-of-care testing in pharmacy

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workflow Services, a comprehensive and automated platform that solves point-of-care clinical service delivery for pharmacies, announced a new partnership with Uh-Oh Labs (UOL), a US-based, NIH-funded diagnostics and health tech company that enables simplicity, speed, and lower costs while providing accurate, lab-grade results.

UOL logo

Workflow Services creates streamlined digital processes and decision support tools to help pharmacists perform services, such as administering point-of-care tests and writing prescriptions, while remaining compliant with federal and state regulations.

"Through our partnership with UOL, pharmacy customers have greater access to PCR-quality tests, paired with point-of-care operational support from Workflow Services," says Kevin Houlihan, CEO of Workflow Services. "Customers also benefit from greater efficiency and the ability to scale point-of-care testing programs, enabling higher-margin services that unlock revenue and deliver benefits to stakeholders across the value chain."

Point-of-care testing organizations are required to report all COVID test results to health authorities within 24 hours. Every UOL test includes an automated reporting platform to fulfill these requirements. Organizations administering POC testing with automated reporting show increased efficiency, cutting time it takes to conduct test nearly in half. This speed and efficiency are crucial in test-to-treat scenarios where COVID prescriptions must be taken within five days of developing symptoms. UOL's COVID test eliminates the need for lab processing, allowing for both faster diagnosis and prescription writing and fulfillment—all handled seamlessly on the backend for the pharmacist.

"We know that automated reporting can save organizations administering point-of-care testing 50% of the time it takes to conduct tests," says UOL President and Chief Business Offer, Alex Jiao. "Instead of making marginal returns by sending sample collections to labs, pharmacy customers can now be empowered to receive a higher return by owning the testing fully within their store."

Additionally, UOL is developing unique tests for flu, STIs, and other critical health diagnostics, creating a precedent for point-of-care testing beyond COVID testing.

About Workflow Services

Workflow Services by ImageMover is a healthcare software platform that innovates seamless point-of-care medical workflow software solutions for healthcare professionals and patients. The company's solutions employ exclusive, patented approaches to securely capture and integrate medical data to simplify communication and enhance patient care. Workflow Services is a division of ImageMover, founded in 2013 to design and deliver a secure solution for managing images at the point-of-care. To learn more visit LinkedIn or www.workflowservices.com .

About UOL

Uh-Oh Labs (UOL) is a California-based diagnostics and health tech company with a mission to improve public health by developing affordable and accurate diagnostics. UOL is developing tests through the proprietary Loop-de-Loop platform which enables simplicity, speed, and lower costs while providing accurate, lab-grade results. Additionally, UOL is partnering with other members of the healthcare ecosystem to expand access to lab-grade diagnostics and improve the delivery of care. UOL has received Emergency Use Authorization for the UOL COVID-19 Test and is developing tests for other indications including flu, STIs, and diagnostic biomarkers. UOL has been funded in part by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative, as well as funding from private investors including Y Combinator.

SOURCE Workflow Services