Workforce Management Software Market in Europe to grow over $ 410 Mn during 2021-2025 | Need to Optimize and Organize the use of Workforce to boost growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, and Workday Inc. are some of the major market participants. An increase in HR software budgets will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Workforce Management Software Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Workforce Management Software Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

Geography

UK



Germany



France



Rest Of Europe

Workforce Management Software Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the workforce management software market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, and Workday Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Workforce Management Software Market size in Europe

Workforce Management Software Market trends in Europe

Workforce Management Software Market industry analysis in Europe

The need to optimize and organize the use of the workforce is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the high cost of implementation and maintenance may threaten the growth of the market.

Workforce Management Software Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist workforce management software market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the workforce management software market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the workforce management software market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of workforce management software market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ATOSS Software AG

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Sage Group Plc

SAP SE

Workday Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

