Workforce Opportunity Services and United Rentals Announce Commencement of Phase I of Service to Employment Program (STEP) Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) —the leading non-profit organization connecting individuals from underserved populations with transformative career opportunities—and United Rentals—the largest equipment rental company in the world—have announced the expansion of their partnership. WOS and United Rentals have been partners since 2013, joining forces to create the United Rentals Service to Employment Program (STEP) , which is designed to cultivate a pipeline of talent for the equipment rental industry while providing post-9/11 veterans with employment opportunities to transition them into the civilian workforce.

Prior to joining STEP, several veterans were homeless, underemployed and/or unemployed. STEP has been and continues to be a life-changing opportunity for the veterans who complete the program.

Prior to the partnership expansion, WOS administered the training and placing of 72 veterans each year into service technician roles with United Rentals. The technical training is done in collaboration with the Universal Technical Institute, with the soft skills taught by WOS. Training classes are held in Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA. Before finishing the program, every veteran completes four weeks of on-the-job (OJT) training. Each location has three cohorts each year.

The first of three phases of the expansion of STEP will train and place an additional 36 veterans into service technician roles annually. They will be trained in Atlanta, GA, with some classes and on-the-job training taking place in Charlotte, NC. Phase two and three will build upon phase one, adding more veterans over the next few years.

"In my experience, there aren't many organizations that specialize in how to transition veterans effectively from the military environment into the corporate environment, as does Workforce Opportunity Services," says Craig A. Pintoff, EVP, Chief Administrative and Legal Officer, United Rentals. "WOS offers companies like us the full package of recruiting and applying a transition program while really being flexible with our needs to get talent into our company. We are thrilled to expand STEP and integrate more veterans into United Rentals," adds Pintoff.

"WOS is thrilled to be partners with United Rentals and we're excited to be expanding STEP to reach more of our nation's veterans," says Dr. Art Langer, Founder and Chairman of WOS. Providing job pathways and opportunities to our nation's heroes is a shared key value between our two organizations and we're thrilled to be part of United Rentals' vision in growing their veteran talent pool. WOS looks forward to continuing and growing our partnership and impact in the months and years ahead."

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 4,000+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 60+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,198 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 18,800 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 3,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com .

