Workforce Opportunity Services Joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) —the leading non-profit organization connecting individuals from underserved populations with transformative career opportunities—joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™. Through joining this coalition, founder and chairman of WOS Dr. Arthur Langer emphasizes his organization's commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.



CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion™ is a collective of more than 550 signatories that exchanges tangible learning opportunities and creates collaborative conversations via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com . Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.

"By joining this coalition, WOS is proud to reaffirm its longstanding commitment of advocating for the importance of providing learning and development opportunities employees to foster more inclusive and diverse workplaces," said Dr. Art Langer. "Since 2005, WOS has been dedicated to recruiting, training and placing underserved and veteran job seekers into long-lasting careers at prominent organizations, many of whom are fellow signatories. We're honored to join them and other signatory organizations in this commitment to cultivating an inclusive work environment where employees can openly address challenges, present opportunities, and share perspectives."

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community but also drives innovation and creativity. A recent study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.

"We are so proud that we are continuing to build momentum and support for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ across companies, industries, and regions. This collaboration expands our reach and brings in unique values, actions, and perspectives to continue to raise the bar for the entire business community," said Tim Ryan, U.S. Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC and chair of the steering committee for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™. "The overwhelming support for the coalition has been amazing to see and with each and every new organization signing on, we have the opportunity to put our commitments into action by working together to improve diversity and inclusion in our workplaces and communities."

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 4,000+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 60+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 550 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Instagram: @CEO_Action and Twitter: @CEOAction .

Additional Links

