Workforce Opportunity Services Welcomes Bob King to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS)— a leading non-profit organization connecting individuals from underserved populations with transformative career opportunities—is pleased to announce Bob King been elected to its Board of Directors.

As the newest member of WOS' board of directors, Bob will provide strategic oversight and guidance to the organization's operations and program services. He joins Michael Garrett, Robert E. Farina, Camille Bryant, Julie O'Brien, Gerald Goodfellow and Dr. Arthur M. Langer as members of the board.

Mr. King was a veteran of the US Army from 1965 to 1967 and received an Honorable Discharge after service. He earned an AAS Degree from Dutchess Community College Center for Business and Industry, and a BGS Degree from the University of Connecticut. In a professional capacity, Mr. King spent many years at IBM, where he held various positions in administration, sales, marketing, finance, and management.

After retiring from IBM, he began volunteering at the Stamford community working with black youth. He also served on numerous positions on the Stamford Board focused on issues such as curriculum, community engagement, fiscal issues, and facilities, and consulted on behalf of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE). On a national level, Mr. King was a consultant with the GE Foundation and worked with various school districts throughout the United States focusing on the development of diversity training courses and improving relationships with local minority communities

Additionally, Mr. King served in various leadership positions for a number of community organizations, which included trustee of the Ferguson Library, the Stamford YMCA, the "I have a Dream Foundation," the Stamford Partnership, and Wachovia Bank. Currently, he is a Board member of Discovering Amistad, 1st Vice President Stamford NAACP, Urban League of Southwest Connecticut 100 Blackmen of Stanford, and the Stamford Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

"I am honored and humbled to be named to the WOS board," said Mr. King. "I look forward to working with other board members to implement WOS's vision and mission to assist people in realizing their American Dream."

"Bob King is a standout leader in the learning and development community and WOS is lucky to have his expertise," says Dr. Art Langer, Chairman and Founder of WOS. "We could not be more thrilled to welcome him to our board of directors."

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 4,000+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 40+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org .

