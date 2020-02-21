Workforce Optimization Product & Market Study, 2019-2020 Featuring 6 Key WFO Vendors - Aspect Software, Authority Software, Calabrio, NICE, OnviSource, Verint Systems, and ZOOM Int'l
Feb 21, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019-2020 Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for traditional workforce optimization (WFO) functionality is still strong, and interest in the new generation of solutions, such as analytics-enabled QM (AQM), bolstered by smarter and faster technology, is growing at unprecedented rates. Investments in automation and AI-enabled analytics are expected to continue at a brisk rate for at least the next 5 years.
This annual Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report analyzes the WFO market and product suites.
The report examines the servicing, business and management megatrends that are driving transformational changes in the contact center, the workforce and the technology that supports them. It provides all of the vendor, product, functional, technical, pricing and operational information required for contact center, IT and enterprise leaders to select the right solution and vendor to meet their current and future WFO needs.
The study also compares WFO market activity for first-half 2019 vs. first-half 2018 and provides 5-year market projections for all 12 WFO application components. It covers 7 leading and contending vendors: Aspect, Calabrio, NICE, OnviSource, Verint and ZOOM International. Authority Software is also covered, at a high level.
WFO Suites Have Been Transformed Into Analytics Suites
Contact center WFO suites have been steadily enhanced and expanded over the past decade. The introduction of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) into these suites has enabled the vendors to offer new benefits, including greater insights into agent performance as well as a customer-centric view of service, focused on their needs and wants. Improving the customer journey is at the heart of the new generation of contact center WFO suites and an area of great investment.
Companies are investing in building omnichannel servicing environments, and customers are interacting with companies in a wide variety of channels, both self-service and human-assisted. It's critical for enterprises to find out which methods are working and where there are challenges to a frictionless customer experience. This is driving investments in omnichannel analytics, including interaction analytics and other solutions that can capture and measure the complete customer journey. Customer journey analytics (CJA) will become an essential tool for capturing and analyzing all aspects of the customer journey, from the first touch through the entire customer lifecycle.
The report includes:
- Analysis of WFO recording market segments and vendor-supported activities
- Overview of the functional components of a WFO solution, including core and optional modules offered in the 6 featured WFO suites
- Market and business trends and challenges that are driving enterprise investments and influencing product development
- WFO market innovation, including a review of recently introduced functionality and what is planned for the next 12-18 months
- An insightful discussion of the megatrends - digital transformation, AI enablement, automation and the hybrid workforce - that are driving transformational changes in the contact center, the workforce and the technology that supports them
- Examination of how AI-enabled WFO is required to support the interaction centers of the future and a comparative analysis of 14 key WFO suite functional capabilities in the 6 featured solutions
- Detailed revenue and market share analyses featuring first-half 2019 vs. first-half 2018 revenue comparisons, by vendor, based on GAAP revenue for the total company, the contact center WFO segment, the quality management/recording (WFO) sector, voice recording, contact center, and non-contact-center voice recording, and QM
- 5-year WFO market projections for 2019-2023
- Review of the WFO competitive landscape, and vendor competitive positioning
- Overview of the 6 leading and contending WFO vendors, including company snapshots, high-level WFO suite functional overview, and reporting security and compliance capabilities
- Implementation analysis, including time frames, return on investment (ROI) and quantifiable benefits
- Comprehensive customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank ratings across 18 WFO components, 11 product capabilities and 10 vendor categories
- Detailed pricing analysis for a 250-seat on-premise and cloud-based quality management (QM)/recording/coaching implementation, including incremental costs for workforce management (WFM), contact center performance management (CCPM), surveying/voice of the customer (VoC), interaction analytics (IA), desktop analytics (DA), gamification and CJA
- Detailed company reports for the 7 leading and contending WFO vendors, analyzing their products, functionality, and future product development plans
- Comprehensive WFO Vendor Directory
Companies Mentioned
- Aspect Software, Inc.
- Authority Software
- Calabrio
- NICE
- OnviSource
- Verint Systems
- ZOOM International
