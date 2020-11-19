WorkForce Software Adds Seasoned HR Veteran Laura Butler to Board of Directors

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkForce Software - a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions - announces today that Laura Butler, Senior Vice President of People and Culture at Workfront, has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. As part of the Board, Butler will help WorkForce Software accelerate its growth in the workforce management global enterprise market. In addition to her role on WorkForce Software's board, Butler leads and oversees Workfront's HR and corporate culture initiatives.

"We couldn't be happier to add someone of Laura's caliber and proven track record to our Board," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "Her day-to-day CHRO experience will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and invest in workforce management solutions that support our customers' HR digital transformation efforts. Laura is also a strong champion for diversity and inclusion, which are values we share at WorkForce and we look forward to learning from her experiences as we continue to expand our diversity and inclusion efforts."

Butler has spent the last two decades shaping global talent strategies for Fortune 500 corporations. Before joining Workfront in 2017, she served in executive roles with Ceridian, TeleTech, Oracle and PG&E, where she worked to create an inclusive culture that was named one of the best places to work by the Human Rights Campaign. She has received multiple industry awards for her work in diversity, equity and inclusion, including a top spot in the Diversity Inc. Top 5 Utilities list and being named to the San Francisco Business Times' Most Influential Women list. She is currently on the advisory board for the Utah Women's Technology Council and the HR Advisory Board at the University of Utah.

"To be selected to sit on WorkForce Software's Board is quite an honor," said Butler. "I am impressed with WorkForce's dedication to creating lasting and meaningful relationships with its customers and its suite of workplace management solutions that greatly impact the worker experience. This is especially important at this pivotal time when so many new demands are being placed on the hourly worker."

Butler's extensive leadership experience driving cultural initiatives and overseeing HR practices at blue chip corporations will be critical in her role on WorkForce Software's Board of Directors. WorkForce Software is dedicated to creating a culture that offers diversity, flexibility, and trust for employees, and Butler's experience and perspective will enable the company to expand on the strong culture it has already developed. WorkForce Software was named #15 in the top 100 highest-rated companies for work-life balance in the 2020 Comparably Awards, a business and company culture awards program that utilizes anonymous employee feedback to select winners. In her role on the Board, Butler will work with WorkForce Software's executive team to continue to drive innovative culture initiatives forward.

For more information, visit WorkForceSoftware.com.



About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs, delivering a breakthrough employee experience – no matter how unique your pay rules, labor regulations, schedules, and employee self-service needs are. Enterprise grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software removes the noise from a managers' busy day, protects your organization from compliance risks, provides leadership with strategic business insights, and delivers real employee engagement at the time and place work happens. Whether your employees are global, unionized, full-time, part-time, mobile, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, visit WorkForceSoftware.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Rosenblum Hadas

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkForce Software

Related Links

http://www.WorkForceSoftware.com

