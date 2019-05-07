Workfront Collaborates with Adobe to Deliver Modern Work Management for Marketing

DALLAS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront®, the first work management application platform for the enterprise, today announced a collaboration with Adobe, the leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM), to provide a modern work management backbone for marketing organizations, providing connectors for both Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud. Workfront also announced it has become a partner in the Adobe Exchange Program.

With Workfront for Adobe, enterprise marketing organizations can manage the entire campaign process — from strategy and planning to creative, deployment, and measurement — on a single operational system of record. Marketing professionals can work in Adobe's best-in-class solutions for creative, marketing, and analytics, while Workfront manages people, processes, collaboration, and approvals so work gets done.

Workfront's application platform for modern work management offers seamless connections with:

Adobe Creative Cloud , ensuring creative professionals have access to the strategic context and content to get their work done, while providing unified review and approval for all types of content.

, ensuring creative professionals have access to the strategic context and content to get their work done, while providing unified review and approval for all types of content. Adobe Experience Cloud, for managing content assets, tracking campaigns, and marketing campaign performance management.

"Modern marketing works at the pace of digital, racing to connect with new customers through rich content and dynamic campaigns," said Steven ZoBell, chief technology officer for Workfront. "Leading that race requires not only individual skills and capabilities, but also fluid orchestration across extended teams. That's why Workfront and Adobe are such a powerful combination for the world's leading marketing organizations."

"Marketers thrive on the creative process, building new ideas and campaigns that create categories and change industries," said Kevin Lindsay, Director, Product Marketing, Adobe Experience Manager Assets at Adobe. "The combination of Adobe and Workfront gives marketing teams an enterprise platform to support the flow of that imaginative work, from concept to creative to campaign and even measurement, within a single connected environment."

Visit www.workfront.com/integrations for more information on Workfont for Adobe.

About Workfront

Workfront is a modern work management application platform that helps people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve customer experiences, and reduce cost, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek. To learn more about how Workfront can help your team thrive, visit www.workfront.com .

Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe is reimagining Customer Experience Management (CXM) with Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry's only end-to-end solution for experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels – all while accelerating business growth.

Adobe Experience Cloud manages trillions of data transactions and $141 billion in online sales transactions annually. Industry analysts have named Adobe a clear leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience – more than any other technology company.

