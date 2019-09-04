Workfront Named to Inc. 5000; Continues Growth and Leadership in Modern Work Management

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront ®, the first modern work management application platform for the enterprise, announced that its continued growth and industry leadership has landed it a spot on the Inc. 5000.

Workfront is the first enterprise application platform for knowledge workers, helping people get their best work done by automating projects and processes, managing content, and providing company-wide collaboration in a single system of record.

Workfront customers now include 50 of the Fortune 100 companies and all of Inc. Magazine's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands. Workfront has achieved growth in large enterprise customers of more than 155 percent over the past three years.

"Workfront continues to grow and thrive through our commitment to helping people at companies around the world get their best work done. Today, more than 3,000 organizations trust Workfront to connect their teams, orchestrate work, and support collaboration across the enterprise," said Alex Shootman, CEO of Workfront. "While each of us at Workfront is proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000, our obsession remains helping our customers thrive in the digital economy."

Every year Inc. Magazine identifies a list of 5,000 of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

About Workfront

Workfront is a modern work management application platform that helps people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve customer experiences, and reduce cost, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek. To learn more about how Workfront can help your team thrive, visit www.workfront.com.

