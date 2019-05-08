Workfront Recognizes Top Brands for Achievements in Modern Work Management

DALLAS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront ®, the first work management application platform for the enterprise, today announced the winners of the fifth annual Workfront Lion Awards at its 2019 Leap User Conference. The Workfront Lion Awards recognize people and organizations who are pioneering modern work management and achieving positive, measurable results as they transform work management within their organization.

2019 Workfront Lion Award winners are:

Arthrex — Arthrex, a global medical device company and leader in new product development and medical education in orthopedics. Arthrex has been awarded the Workfront Innovator award, recognizing organizations that are blazing new trails at the intersection of technology and modern work management for their company, or their industry.





— Arthrex, a global medical device company and leader in new product development and medical education in orthopedics. Arthrex has been awarded the Workfront Innovator award, recognizing organizations that are blazing new trails at the intersection of technology and modern work management for their company, or their industry. Esri — Esri, the global leader in mapping and spatial analytics products. Esri has been awarded the Workfront Change Leader award, recognizing organizations that have significantly transformed their work culture and created an environment where employees love their jobs.





— Esri, the global leader in mapping and spatial analytics products. Esri has been awarded the Workfront Change Leader award, recognizing organizations that have significantly transformed their work culture and created an environment where employees love their jobs. JLL — JLL, the leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL has been awarded the Workfront Visionary award, recognizing organizations that are leading digital transformation in their organizations and across their industries.





— JLL, the leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL has been awarded the Workfront Visionary award, recognizing organizations that are leading digital transformation in their organizations and across their industries. Lincoln Financial — Lincoln Financial, a Fortune 250 American holding company, which operates multiple insurance and investment management businesses through subsidiary companies. Lincoln Financial has been awarded the Workfront Rising Star award, recognizing companies who have achieved significant results within their first year of implementation.





— Lincoln Financial, a Fortune 250 American holding company, which operates multiple insurance and investment management businesses through subsidiary companies. Lincoln Financial has been awarded the Workfront Rising Star award, recognizing companies who have achieved significant results within their first year of implementation. Tableau — Tableau, the leading business analytics platform. Tableau has been awarded the Workfront Optimization award, recognizing organizations that have implemented and optimized their solution to enable exceptional business results and ROI.

Workfront also recognized three partners for their contribution to Workfront and their role in enabling customers to achieve their modern work management goals. The Workfront Partner of the Year award winners include:

Global System Integrator Partner of the Year — Accenture Interactive

— Accenture Interactive Regional System Integrator Partner of the Year — LeapPoint

— LeapPoint Breakthrough Partner of the Year — Zee Jay Digital

Comments on The News

"The 2019 Workfront Lion Awards recognize people and companies that are leading the industry transformation to modern work management," said Alex Shootman, CEO of Workfront. "Their efforts make teams more productive and effective, help their companies thrive, and help people across their organization get their best work done."

"Workfront's amazing network of partners accelerates our ability to grow and help the world's largest companies achieve their objectives for workplace performance and digital transformation," said Paige Erickson, SVP of Business Development at Workfront. "Workfront's partners play a critical role in providing value to our mutual customers and it is an honor to recognize each of them as 'Partner of the Year'."

Additional Information

To read more about the Lion Award winners and finalists, visit https://www.workfront.com/blog/leaders-modern-work-how-workfront-lion-award-finalists-became-finalists.

About Workfront

Workfront is a modern work management application platform that helps people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve customer experiences, and reduce cost, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek. To learn more about how Workfront can help your team thrive, visit www.workfront.com.

Contact: Shelbi Gomez

shelbigomez@workfront.com

801-477-9813

SOURCE Workfront

Related Links

https://www.workfront.com

