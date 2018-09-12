WorkGenius Raises $10M in Series A to Grow US Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WorkGenius, a leading AI-based freelancing platform that enables enterprise clients to staff projects around the globe, is announcing that the company extended its series A to a total of $10M. This brings the total funding amount to over $13.5M for the company founded in Hamburg, Germany.

WorkGenius was founded as Mylittlejob, providing a digital workforce of college students to companies in Europe. In 2018 the company rebranded to WorkGenius to reflect the matured freelancer base that now comprises professional freelancers as well.

"We are proud to announce that our existing investors continue to back this company and its management. We have ambitious plans for our expansion in the US, and we see tremendous momentum in the freelance space with Upwork's IPO, record low unemployment and changed work preferences of younger generations," says Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of WorkGenius.

The additional funding will be used to grow the US presence and develop the product further. WorkGenius predominantly serves eCommerce, Media & Publishing, as well as high growth technology companies.

The team counts 55 people and is set to grow to 100 by the end of next year.

About WorkGenius

WorkGenius offers an industry leading AI-based digital workforce platform enabling enterprise clients to staff projects around the globe. More than 5,000 companies globally use WorkGenius to accomplish their digital tasks in rapid time and at massive scale. The company's proprietary technology handles the selection and verification of results, IP transfers, invoicing and delivery to reduce overhead. The platform launched 2012. WorkGenius is headquartered in Hamburg, has offices in Berlin and New York City, and employs 50+ full-time employees.

Media Contact

Eric Smith

518-339-3353

eric@workgenius.com

SOURCE WorkGenius

Related Links

http://www.workgenius.com

