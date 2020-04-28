WorkGrades Helps Covid-19 Displaced Workers Get Their References for Free

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkGrades lets jobseekers request, receive and share their references for free. Created and launched by seasoned recruiters, Emily Levine and Natalie Boren, WorkGrades is already used by more than 10,000 companies to seamlessly give references to former employees.

"In this environment, it is more important than ever to stand out from the crowd with your job application. We created WorkGrades to give job seekers the opportunity to do just that. Not only are we seeing candidates that have WorkGrades stand out, but we are also seeing them getting hired faster," says founder Emily Levine.

Jobseekers own their references forever and can share them with whomever they choose, at any time. "In our experience, companies of all sizes and across all industries prefer candidates with references upfront," says Natalie Boren. Recruiters can also use WorkGrades to help their candidates get recognized and selected first for interviews.

WorkGrades was launched to fix the archaic reference checking process, where references were typically gathered and shared late in the hiring process. But now, with the Covid-19 pandemic, WorkGrades' modern approach is playing an even more crucial role in helping displaced workers. With other reference checking platforms, hiring companies or recruiters pay for references to be conducted. WorkGrades reverses the process by allowing candidates to obtain references from their former employer and then share those references with whomever they like, at any time. WorkGrades is here to help displaced workers stand out from the crowd and get back to work.

WorkGrades is based in Los Angeles, CA and is an early stage platform for obtaining and sharing references.

Media Contact: Emily Levine 310.228.5588 [email protected]

Related Images

workgrades.png

WorkGrades

Related Links

WorkGrades

SOURCE WorkGrades

Related Links

https://www.workgrades.com

