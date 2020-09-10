Workgrid Software and Beiersdorf Inc. Partner to Improve the Digital Employee Experience

"At Beiersdorf, we are continually seeking ways to simplify, digitalize and improve upon our internal processes and tools and better connect with employees," said Beiersdorf, North America's VP of People and Culture, Louisa Stead. "With Workgrid's easy-to-use, integrated and flexible platform, we are excited to enhance our employee experience and contribute to a more productive and streamlined work day."

At the core of the experience is the Workgrid Assistant, a digital assistant that integrates with all the common systems and tools in the enterprise to surface everything employees need to know or take action on into a simplified and centralized location. The Workgrid Assistant will deliver personalized and targeted communications, such as benefits reminders, training notifications and surveys, to Beiersdorf's employees.

Beiersdorf will also use the Workgrid Assistant to create a uniform experience for onboarding new employees and providing timely relevant communication that sets employees up for success.

"Workgrid's goal for any employee experience initiative is to give employees more time to focus on the high value work that is the hallmark of a fulfilling employee experience," said Workgrid co-founder and CEO, Brett Caldon. "Improvements to the small daily experiences go a long way towards improving the overall experience, increasing engagement and making it easier to attract and retain top talent. By taking this step to improve the digital experience for its workforce, Beiersdorf is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the success of their employees. We're proud to partner with Beiersdorf and look forward to helping the company with its ongoing digital transformation efforts."

About Workgrid Software

Workgrid Software, LLC – a company wholly-owned by Liberty Mutual Insurance – creates and sells intelligent workplace software solutions that are purpose-built for an enterprise, by an enterprise. Workgrid Software's initial product, the Workgrid Assistant, empowers employees with a modern interface and integrated chatbot serving as their digital assistant telling them what they need to know, when they need to know it, so they can get more work done, faster. The Workgrid Assistant makes work simpler and more efficient for employees by automating administrative requests and surfacing personalized daily tasks, information, and reminders through a single, intuitive interface. You can learn more about Workgrid by visiting www.workgrid.com

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Inc. is the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, a leading provider of innovative, high-quality skin care products with over 135 years of market experience. The Hamburg-based company has about 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of €7.6 billion in financial year 2019. Its product portfolio comprises strong, international leading skin and body care brands including NIVEA – the world's largest skin care brand* –, NIVEA Men, Eucerin, Aquaphor, Coppertone and La Prairie, amongst other global brands. Millions of people around the world choose Beiersdorf brands every day because of their innovative, high-quality products.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2019 gross written premium. We also rank 77th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2019 revenue. As of December 31, 2019, we had $43.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property. For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

