Workhorse Appoints Automotive Industry Veterans Jacqueline Dedo and Pamela Mader to Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ – Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) ("Workhorse" or "the Company"), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector, has appointed Jacqueline ("Jacqui") Dedo and Pamela Mader, respectively, to its board of directors. With these additions, Workhorse's board of directors is now expanded from six to eight, including seven independent directors.

Jacqui Dedo comes to Workhorse with over 30 years of global automotive, off highway, industrial and aftermarket experience. She has held various leadership positions at Piston Group, Dana Holding Corp., Motorola, and Robert Bosch Corporation among others and has a proven background in managing full P&L responsibilities for major business units and entire companies responsible for up to $2 billion in revenue. Dedo also has nearly two decades of board membership experience across a variety of automotive, transportation and nonprofit organizations. She is Co-Founder of Aware Mobility, LLC., which is engaged in the technical development, investing, partnering and application of both electrified propulsion and connectivity tools, platforms and applications.

Dedo has been honored on multiple occasions by Automotive News as one of the "Top 100 Leading Women." She is a current Board Member at Cadillac Products, Vice Chairman of the Board of the Detroit Science Center, and a member of the Board of Trustees at Kettering University.

Pamela Mader brings over three decades of automotive industry experience, with a proven track record in leading Fortune 100 manufacturing organizations as well as supporting the growth of emerging growth companies through various business advisory services. She most recently served as the VP of Belcan Consulting Services where she supported Belcan's acquisition of Allegiant International, LLC., overseeing the integration of both business processes and personnel. Prior to that, Mader spent over 15 years at General Motors in a variety of leadership roles, including numerous plant manager positions where she directed operations for manufacturing of hundreds of thousands of vehicles annually.

Among many other awards and accolades, Mader has been recognized by Automotive News as one of the "Top 100 Leading Women" and was given the "Top Ten Women Community Leader" award from the City of Dayton, Ohio. She has 13 years of board membership experience and is currently an Executive Board Member at the Purdue University's Polytechnic Institute.

"On behalf of the Workhorse board, I would like to formally welcome Jacqui and Pamela to our leadership team," said Company CEO Duane Hughes. "Both Jacqui and Pamela have directly applicable experience in the key areas Workhorse needs to continue in our transition to full-scale production. Their respective automotive experiences at international enterprises managing major vehicle production efforts will be invaluable references as we look to ramp up our capacity during the second half of this year. More generally, we are also looking forward to the new ideas and fresh perspectives that will come from our improved corporate governance structure."

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our limited operations and need to expand in the near future to fulfill product orders; risks associated with obtaining orders and executing upon such orders; the ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; potential competition; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our inability to satisfy covenants in our financing agreements; our inability to maintain our listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; our inability to satisfy our customer warranty claims; our ability to continue as a going concern; our liquidity and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Workhorse expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Mike Dektas

Creative Storm PR

513-266-3590

[email protected]

Workhorse Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Workhorse Group Inc.

