Working-Age COVID-19 Patients Are Nearly Four to Five Times as Likely to Survive Hospitalization Than Patients 76 and Older, Real-World Data Analysis Shows

The analysis is made possible by Agilum's longitudinal, real-world database comprised of more than 140 million de-identified patients, including 34,000+ hospitalized COVID-19 patients across more than 450 U.S. hospitals. The company employs an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, physicians, pharmacists and other clinicians with the breadth and depth of experience to assess the impact of variables such as demographics, drug regimens and comorbidities on patient outcomes.

The chart shows admissions and mortality as a function of age and gender. Among other observations, the data show that hospitalized COVID-19 positive men aged 36-45 have a relative risk of dying that is nearly one-fifth that of 76-85 year old aged men, and that hospitalized COVID-19 positive women aged 46-55 have a relative risk of death that is one-fourth that of 76-85 year old aged women.

"These findings are significant and clearly demonstrate the value our real-world data provides to clinicians, political leaders and other decision-makers trying to cut through the clutter and focus on objective, real-world evidence to more confidently drive policy making and treatment for the most vulnerable populations," said Travis Leonardi, RPh, CEO of Agilum. "We're proud that our observations, from the onset of the pandemic, have been confirmed by such institutions as the NIH, FDA and the New England Journal of Medicine. We've consistently published our results weeks prior to these organizations."

"As a practicing physician, I've seen first-hand the true value of real-world data," said William Kirsh, DO, MPH, Chief Medical Information Officer of Agilum. "Age, independent of gender, and gender, independent of age, are both powerful predictors of death for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The observations we're publishing today are important data points to consider in public policy decisions as well as public health testing and treatment interventions."

Agilum's mission is to help hospitals, integrated delivery networks, pharmaceutical manufacturers, insurance companies, policy makers and the entire life science industry expedite healthcare innovation by providing real-world data. And, with the rapidly evolving incidence of COVID-19, Agilum will continue to offer publicly available data observations here that will be refreshed daily to show patient outcome trends for various drug treatment regimens as well as survival rates for specific cohorts of hospitalized individuals.

About Agilum Healthcare Intelligence

Agilum Healthcare Intelligence is an innovative pharmacy and financial analytics company focused on utilizing real-world data to deliver objective, real-world evidence for hospitals, life sciences companies and payers. Our proprietary Comparative Rapid Cycle Analytics™ (CRCA™) solution leverages a revolutionary longitudinal census population database to help healthcare leaders make more informed formulary decisions that reduce costs and improve quality of care, while our advanced Service Line Costing & Profitability platform enables insights within the healthcare organization to help manage profitability, boost departmental efficiency and optimize revenues. Our goal is simple: to drive better outcomes while leading the transition to value-based care.

