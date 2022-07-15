"Working at Home" Makeover - Ballard Designs Announces New Family-Friendly Office Ideas & Furnishings for Summer

ATLANTA, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailer and Online Furniture and Décor company Ballard Designs sets trends with new concepts in summer seasonal home office furniture. The Brand's unique styling pieces take home-based working to new levels of chic and sophistication.

But it's the family-friendly part that's really trending…

Ballard Designs Teak Tables and Chairs create outdoor office space for summer hours. Ballard Designs outdoor curtain panels add a privacy screen for outdoor office working at home.

Recent reporting from job and career site Ladders predicts that America's former corporate office work culture isn't expected to get back to its old norms. The "new normal," they say, will see 25% of all professional jobs in North America fully remote by the end of 2022.

Ballard Designs makes working from home more comfortable – adding indoor and outdoor home office furniture & decor this summer in more family friendly finishes.

To create a workable, fresh-air office space, the design team at Ballard encourages new light and livable coordination of sturdy and weather resistant furniture designs.

For the work-at-home parent or grandparent, using a covered patio, shaded porch, or enclosed sunroom as an extension of the home office is a great way to incorporate energy from nature into the normal workday.

SVP of Merchandise & Design at Ballard, Skye Wescott, loves the family friendly feel of stretching the office space outside - sometimes. "It's summer! The yard, the garden, the kids or grandkids are so invigorating to have around."

She adds, "The new indoor outdoor office trend might not incorporate our daybed swings and martini tables - and Ballard certainly has beautiful ones - but it does include using good looking design for the workday which then works for entertaining in the evenings as well."

On trend: Ballard's indoor-outdoor rattan & teak sofas and chairs, performance fabrics, and outdoor table lamps.

The new Ballard Tybee teak dining table offers a substantial presence for the home office patio or veranda early morning coffee and meeting calls.

Ballard just added Designer Suzanne Kasler's Geneva Faceted Office Desk & Low Console Worktable for a spacious desktop experience.

New baby on-boarded for a remote position? Ballard suggests incorporating attractive, removeable wallpapers like Rifle Paper Co. Floral Pop in nursery coordinating colors.

Zoom calls? Cover Up! Ballard continues to offer classic striped outdoor canvas curtain panels that stage clean, stylish backgrounds for corporate video conferencing.

A successful work from home experience is exactly why the right furniture and décor choices matter now more than ever. Find more new home and outdoor office trends at BallardDesigns.com.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor as well as How to Decorate advice from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color, and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road®.

