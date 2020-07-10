Working For Our Country, Goya Gives 1 Million Cans Of Chickpeas And 1 Million Pounds Of Food To Food Banks In The United States As Part Of The Hispanic Prosperity Initiative

"I am honored to be a part of the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative and to support and celebrate the contributions of the Hispanic community. We are committed to our country and the need to give back because it is the right thing to do," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods. "Our country faces a time of historic challenge but we will meet that challenge together and continue to work towards greatness, focus on a strong recovery, and hold onto the hope for a healthier future for all."

Through the company's Goya Gives program and since the company's humble beginnings, Goya has a long history and tradition of supporting communities in times of disaster. Goya has always supported health, nutrition, and educational initiatives as well as donated millions of pounds of food to food banks, organizations, schools, hospitals, and healthcare providers worldwide.

To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie J. Maniscalco

845.659.6506 / [email protected]

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.goya.com

