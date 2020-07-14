Working parent support is not just for mommas. Working parenthood takes a Villyge

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MommaWork, an employer-paid benefit that supports the struggles of working parenthood from pre-conception through college and solves the leading problems plaquing HR – attrition, productivity and litigation, announced their rebranding to more accurately reflect the company's longstanding support of all working parents.



"When I started this company in 2013, our focus was on corporate lactation support services," explained Debi Yadegari, Founder and CEO at Villyge. "Since then, we've expanded our offerings to keep pace with the needs of our clients and today's working parents. 'It takes a village to raise a child' is a well-known proverb for good reason! And, we believe employers need to be a critical member of every working parent's circle of support."



"Whether you're a mom, dad, spouse or partner, single parent or parenting jointly, Villyge is here for you," said Becky Brajner, Director of Marketing. "The evolution of our brand reflects that and addresses the occasional misperception that we only cater to working moms." The rebrand includes a refined vision and top-to-bottom redesign of the logo, website, collateral and communications. Nicole Mor, Chief Operating Officer, added, "While we've refreshed our look, we remain a purpose-driven company committed to empowering employers so their working parents can thrive at work and at home."



The global pandemic has elevated the reality that working parents need support today more than ever before. One of the (many) unfortunate by-products of the pandemic is an increase in discrimination charges and workplace litigation. Villyge is the only provider of working parent support that boasts an in-house team of lawyers who manage leadership training and specialize in lactation accommodation law to reduce litigation risk. That expertise is one reason their clients maintain the industry's highest post-baby retention rate of 96% (compared to the national average of 59%). And as working parents gear up for a return to the office, with the possibility of no school in the fall, Villyge is busier than ever working with employees and employers on how to best navigate the unknown.



Yadegari is excited for the future of Villyge and envisions a world where working parents no longer have to choose between achieving their families' personal goals and professional success; and employers supporting working parents is no longer a company perk, but a workplace norm. Yadegari understands employers are rewarded with substantial ROI by supporting their working parents and is intent on spreading the word.



To learn how Villyge is reimagining working parenthood and to explore their new online presence and expanded offerings, visit www.villyge.com and follow them on social media (LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).



About Villyge



Villyge is an employer-paid benefit for working parents that supports the employee from pre-conception through college, with a return-to-work focus. They connect employees and their family members 1:1 with a community of career coaches, parenting experts and healthcare specialists. Villyge also works with employers to shape corporate culture and create parent-friendly workplaces that increase productivity, reduce litigation and encourage retention to expand the talent pool and increase diversity, equity and inclusion. Since 2013, Villyge remains the leader in corporate lactation support services, providing assistance with policy creation, lactation room setup, hospital-grade breast pump rentals, breastmilk storage refrigerators, breastmilk shipping and more.



