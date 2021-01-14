Working Solutions Places 4th Among FlexJobs' 2021 Top 100 Companies With Remote Jobs

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For six years in a row, Working Solutions, a leader in on-demand contact center solutions, continues to rank in the upper tier on FlexJobs' Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs—placing fourth on the 2021 list.

Kim Houlne, Working Solutions chief executive and founder, welcomed the news, saying: "The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic brought new importance to the remote-work business model and its advantages.

"We've worked with 100,000s of on-demand agents since our founding in 1996, mastering how to recruit, educate and operate effective, virtual workforces for clients."

The 2021 list is based on an analysis of more than 57,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020. A remote job is defined as a professional-level position that enables someone to work from home.

Working Solutions, a Dallas-based, customer-care company—with service agents in the United States and Canada—also placed #5 in 2020, again #5 in 2019, #10 in 2018, #7 in 2017 and #9 in 2016 in the rankings.

Said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs: "The coronavirus pandemic has obviously permanently reshaped the workplace, and how both companies and workers understand the exciting ways that remote work can improve not only the bottom-line aspects of business but also how it can bring long-lasting benefits to the overall workforce as well."

This year, Working Solutions ranks high among on-demand providers in the consumer services, retail, travel and healthcare industries. The company understands client requirements for a fluid workforce. Its virtual, operating model ramps up for business cycles or unforeseen events, such as the pandemic, and scales down as needed.

