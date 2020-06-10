WorkJam and Digital Goodie Announce Strategic Partnership to Digitally Transform Grocery

Combining capabilities from both platforms provides grocers with the operational toolkit necessary to rapidly deploy profitable ecommerce strategies

MONTREAL, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam , the leading digital workplace solutions provider for organizations with frontline employees, and Digital Goodie , the ecommerce and fulfillment technology platform, today announced a strategic partnership to streamline online grocery operations. The functionality of both platforms, together, provides an all-in-one integrated solution that streamlines the ecommerce operations for grocers — optimizing end-to-end process execution while enabling faster time-to-market and margin improvement.

Amid recent pandemic shelter in place regulations, consumers have turned to online shopping for all essentials, resulting in accelerated adoption of grocery ecommerce. This accelerated growth is met with common pain points grocers face as they set-up and/or grow their online businesses: retrofitting stores to support ecommerce growth and safety protocols, implementing an ecommerce platform purpose-built for grocers, and managing a lean, but complex store picking and fulfillment operation. Through Digital Goodie, grocers are able to develop and scale their online business faster and more effectively with a platform that supports the specific needs of grocers while enabling superior pick and pack capabilities that maximize labor productivity. Combined with WorkJam's platform, grocers can effectively staff their stores and train frontline employees on ecommerce related procedures and direct rapid execution of store modifications projects.

"As the coronavirus pandemic pushes more grocery shoppers online, stores are struggling to keep up with the operations challenges brought on by increased customer demand," said Will Eadie, Global Vice President of Sales and Alliances at WorkJam. "We know that fostering a sense of customer loyalty comes from delivering an excellent employee experience. By providing frontline employees a direct line of communication to management and offering training around operational change, employers can empower their existing and reboarded workforce to deliver a high-quality ecommerce service experience to customers that is profitable for grocers."

Given the two companies' API framework, the combined offering enables grocers with fulfillment, task management, targeted communication, training, and pick and pack gamification for frontline employees under a single integrated solution. Being able to provide employee training and communication around updated processes allows organizations to scale their online businesses without becoming inundated with the online transactions that take focus away from operations.

"The combined functionality of WorkJam and Digital Goodie platforms enable grocers to create an unparalleled digital online grocery experience for consumers and drives profitability," said Moris Chemtov, Global CEO at Digital Goodie. "Grocery e-commerce comes with unique challenges that other retailers have not had to deal with. These challenges are exactly what the partnership focuses on. Grocers sell thousands of SKUs that frequently range from fresh-foods, dry-goods to prepared foods, they must work closely with brand partners on promotions and have a mechanism for picking in the stores that is highly efficient. In addition, they must retrofit stores and rapidly train frontline employees on e-commerce related procedures."

WorkJam and Digital Goodie's combined suite of solutions can be applied to other sectors of retail, restaurants, and manufacturing to improve order management for the omnichannel experience. WorkJam's customers include enterprises like Shell, Woolworths, and Ulta Beauty while Digital Goodie serves customers such as Co-op UK and S-Group of Finland.

To learn more, attend WorkJam and Digital Goodie's joint webinar: www.workjam.com/meet-workjam

About WorkJam

WorkJam is the Digital Workplace Platform industry leaders choose to unleash the full potential of their non-desk workforces. Available in over 28 languages and deployed in over 35 countries across the world, large-enterprise and mid-market companies using WorkJam have the ability to communicate across their non-desk workforce, help them understand and execute tasks, provide them with training, offer schedule self-service and a multi-location open shift marketplace, recognize, and reward employees and more — all through any mobile or desktop device. WorkJam is also loved by employees of these organizations due to the knowledge, flexibility and digital relationship created through the platform. Available as individual modules or in one complete solution that can be implemented in as little as five days, WorkJam has deep expertise in developing its platform for the applicable compliance, work rules and workflows required for non-desk employee organizations. Companies running on WorkJam achieve breakthrough cost-savings, productivity increases, and optimal labor utilization while motivating and engaging their non-desk workforce. Learn more at https://www.workjam.com/

About Digital Goodie

Digital Goodie is a Finnish digital commerce technology company providing a modern and fully customizable connected commerce platform aiming at connecting online and brick and mortar worlds to one seamless and simple user experience. The Digital Goodie Connected Commerce platform was included in the Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide 2018 among the leading applications of the digital commerce ecosystem. The platform runs on top of a new generation microservices architecture consisting of modular commerce and fulfillment solutions.

Digital Goodie was founded in 2009, and has headquarters in Helsinki, Finland. Digital Goodie is backed by the US based eCommerce growth fund Black Dragon Capital.

http://www.digitalgoodie.com

