WorkLLama Wins Prestigious TIARA Talent Acquisition Award for Contractor Solution of the Year

Awarded for technology that best enables the attraction, assessment, management, or development of contingent workers

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of a single, modern, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, engagement, and direct sourcing suite, is thrilled to announce it was awarded the TIARA Talent Acquisition Award for Contractor Solution of the Year. WorkLLama was also highly commended in The Workforce Solution of the Year Award. Winners were announced at the TIARA Awards Ceremony held Thursday, December 1 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia.

WorkLLama believes candidates are customers, regardless of work arrangement (i.e., full-time, contractor, freelancer, SOW-based worker). We enable organizations to treat them as such, so they become brand ambassadors and create a sustainable source of high-quality talent. WorkLLama takes a holistic, mobile-first approach that enables our customers, deployed across four continents, to be involved in every aspect of the candidate journey—from job discovery, post-placement engagement, redeployment, and participation in a personalized talent community forum. This translates to greater efficiencies, lower cost to retain talent, and a scalable, repeatable, global process.

WorkLLama's holistic, mobile-first approach enhances every aspect of the candidate journey Tweet this

"We're thrilled to be acknowledged with a TIARA Talent Acquisition Award," said Sudhakar Maruvada, CEO of WorkLLama, who accepted the award. "I want to thank and congratulate the entire WorkLLama team for their passion to innovate and to provide the best solution possible to talent, customers, and partners."

"The TIARA Talent Acquisition Awards are a prestigious recognition in our industry," said Chief Executive of TALiNT Partners, Ken Brotherston, "WorkLLama has proved itself a market leader in contractor solutions, and we're happy to honor their innovation in this area."

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a total talent management and engagement suite. We create communities of highly engaged talent with a single, modern, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing platform. Visit us at www.workllama.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About TALiNT Partners

TALiNT Partners brings together a global network of leading employers and solution providers to make better talent and technology decisions. Providing intelligence, insight and peer-to-peer networking that drives quality, innovation and improves inclusion across the talent ecosystem.

SOURCE WorkLLama