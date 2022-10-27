Workover Rigs Market to Grow by USD 322.27 Mn by 2026, 54% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The workover rigs market size is expected to grow by USD 322.27 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workover Rigs Market 2022-2026

The growing demand for oil and natural gas is one of the key drivers supporting the workover rigs market's growth. With the increase in the demand for oil and natural gas, companies will try to enhance oil and gas production to meet the demand. Oil and gas companies can increase oil and gas production in two ways. One way is to drill new oil and gas wells, while another way is to increase production from existing low-producing oil and gas wells. Workover rigs are used in both cases. Therefore, the increase in the demand for oil and natural gas will spur the need for workover rigs in oil and gas E&P activities during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the use of laser technology in workover operations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Workover Rigs Market: Use Of Laser Technology In Workover Operations

The use of laser technology in workover operations is one of the key workover rigs market trends contributing to market growth. The use of lasers has many advantages, such as speeding up the workover process and making it several times faster than traditional methods, and others. Downhole lasers can also be used for flow assurance applications, such as scale removal. Scale removal is a common well intervention activity, which involves a wide range of mechanical scale-inhibitor treatments and chemical treatments. Therefore, the use of laser workover systems optimizes workover operations and will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the emergence of rigless well intervention and abandonment technologies is one of the factors hindering the workover rigs market growth. The rigless approach is being implemented in well-abandonment applications. Rigless well abandonment can be used in a wide range of oil wells and is extremely cost-effective as it does not require a workover rig. This method complies with most well-abandonment regulatory requirements, along with a minimum footprint and quick project delivery. The use of rigless technology simplifies the equipment spread and reduces the use of costly and complex workover rigs, thereby reducing the overall cost of operations. Hence, the rigless approach to well intervention and abandonment will pose a significant threat to the market during the forecast period.

Workover Rigs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the workover rigs market by Application (Onshore and Offshore) and Geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, and South America).

54% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the workover rigs market in North America. The numerous offshore deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects will facilitate the workover rigs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Workover Rigs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 322.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.0 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Automated Rig Technologies Ltd., Aztec International Ltd., Bentec GmbH Drilling and Oilfield Systems, Care Industries Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deep Industries Ltd., Dragon Products LLC, Drillmec Spa, MAX STREICHER GmbH and Co. KG aA, Mesa Southern Well Servicing LP, Moncla Energy Services LLC, Nabors Industries Ltd., National Energy Services Reunited Corp., NOV Inc., Precision Drilling Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Ventia Services Group Pty Ltd., Watson Hopper Inc., and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

