Workplace By OS33 Announces New Cloud Security And Compliance Solution At FSI OneVoice 2020

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace by OS33, an Ambassador Sponsor of FSI, is proud to announce at FSI OneVoice 2020, its unveiling of Workplace Stronghold, the broker dealer and insurance industry's most advanced, purpose-built cloud security and compliance platform.

Workplace Stronghold helps firms to meet FINRA, SEC and state regulatory and cybersecurity requirements by establishing a secure perimeter around firms' files, folders, and critical applications like CRM and financial planning tools being utilized by independent advisors. Workplace Stronghold is the only solution available for broker dealers to enable an all-in-one solution that addresses the unique regulatory and cybersecurity challenges faced by financial firms with independent agents, representatives and advisors while boosting productivity.

"Investor data and sensitive personal identifiable information resides everywhere, including the devices used and owned by independent advisors. Industry regulators are correct to hold firms accountable for keeping the data safe, regardless of where it resides, but this has historically been a nearly insurmountable challenge. Stronghold was purposely designed to conquer this challenge and is now being used by thousands of advisors who affiliate with our enterprise clients," says Morley Ivers, President of Workplace by OS33. Ivers added, "It is no longer sufficient to merely ensure compliance of the endpoints. As an industry, financial services firms must be accountable to ensure that every investor interaction with data is safeguarded."

Workplace Stronghold makes it possible for firms to deliver sensitive applications and share data with independent agents, reps and advisors, while satisfying fiduciary obligations to protect their clients' personal information. Workplace Stronghold is available for live demo at FSI OneVoice 2020.

About Workplace by OS33

Workplace by OS33 is the industry's leading cloud security and compliance platform for investment advisory firms, broker dealers, and insurance companies with independent agents, representatives, and advisors. Workplace solves the unique regulatory and cybersecurity challenges facing financial firms by enabling productivity, while helping to safeguard data and ensure regulatory compliance.

