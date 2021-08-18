Workplace health and safety: German Bionic introduces AI-based ergonomics early warning system for manual handling environments

AUGSBURG, Germany, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European technology leader for robotic exoskeletons, German Bionic, today introduces another intelligent function for the Cray X power suit. The new SMART SAFETY COMPANION early warning system for ergonomics now lets companies individually and intelligently monitor and optimize the safety of lifting operations in manual handling environments. The cloud-based software harnesses AI and machine learning to identify employee health risks, define safety precautions, and thereby improve work processes. It gives workplace health and safety a sustainable boost, while ensuring optimal business processes and maximum effectiveness.

"The focus of German Bionic's product development efforts is always on the well-being of people," says Norma Steller, Head of IoT at German Bionic. "Our latest innovation, the SMART SAFETY COMPANION, revolutionizes workplace ergonomics and helps combat fatigue-induced errors and prevent subsequent worker injuries or other disabling conditions."

With its holistic approach, the German Bionic SMART SAFETY COMPANION applies real-time ergonomic expertise where it is needed most: on the shop floor where manual handling tasks are performed. Comprehensive reporting functions provide immediate overviews of the effectiveness of the workplace health and safety measures being implemented. This unlocks new potentials, both in terms of employee and business performance – and sees sustainable business and ESG management starting directly at the employees.

Ergonomic protection and less fatigue

The cloud-based SMART SAFETY COMPANION is available for any connected Cray X via an over-the-air (OTA) update. It acts as an intelligent, real-time ergonomic early warning system that prevents incorrect posture and lifting techniques during individual manual handling tasks, and warns against signs of excessive strain, preventing fatigue-related errors and injuries.

Using real-time data, a so-called digital twin of the lifting worker is generated to alert on unfavorable loads, dangerous repetitions, risky movements, and poor postures, to name a few examples. Moreover, the software intelligently detects and warns of symptoms of fatigue to avoid critical overloads, advises on correct posture and lifting practices in real time, and provides intelligent break recommendations. Quick and easy stretching exercises are also suggested as preventative measures to keep workers healthy and productive.

Sustainable business performance through more effective, healthier employees

German Bionic's system solution consists of the German-Bionic IO cloud robotics platform and the intelligent Cray-X power suit. "By adopting our system solution, companies can make a clear statement about the value they place on their employees," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO of German Bionic. "It supports employees to be their best – at the workplace and in their personal lives. Given an aging workforce and increasingly competitive labor market, this boosts both companies' ESG scores and their attractiveness as employers."

About German Bionic

German Bionic is backed by renowned international technology investors such as Samsung Catalyst Fund, Storm Ventures and MIG, which is also invested in Covid-19 vaccine developer BioNTech. The company and its products are regularly featured in top-tier publications and are the recipients of numerous awards including the German Entrepreneur Award, the Land of Ideas Award, the Automatica Award as well as a nomination for Hannover Messe's coveted Hermes Award.

The German Bionic Cray X is the world's first connected exoskeleton. Linked to the Smart Factory, it self-learns to reinforce lifting movements and prevent incorrect posture, thus becoming an intelligent link between humans and machines. In doing so, it delivers data that underscores its ability to protect the health of workers, measurably reduce the risk of accidents, and thereby make quantifiable improvements to work processes.

