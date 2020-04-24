Workplace Transformation Market Insights, 2020: Impact of COVID-19 - Global Market Expected to Cross $51.4 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workplace Transformation - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Workplace Transformation market accounted for $11.09 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $51.49 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are mounting demand in advance technologies such as BYOD and reduce in operational expenditures. However, lack of training in developing and underdeveloped countries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

By end-user, banking, financial services, and insurance segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to the mounting requirement in the industry for getting better the productivity and effectiveness of employees. Due to the arrival of original digital-first firms, conventional insurers and banks are rethinking their digital scheme to compete efficiently in the market.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the technical advancements, huge IT spending, and occurrence of a huge number of huge enterprises. In addition, the growing adoption of unified communication and collaboration services as well as enterprise mobility and telecom services by different business organizations is proceed following the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-user Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Workplace Transformation Market, By Type of Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Application Management Services

5.3 Asset Management Service

5.4 Collaboration Services

5.5 Desktop Virtualization

5.6 Enterprise Mobility

5.7 Field Services

5.8 Migration Services

5.9 Service Desk

5.10 Telecom Services

5.11 Unified Communication

5.12 Workplace Automation Services

5.13 Workplace Upgradation

5.14 Network Management Services

5.15 Data center Transformation Services



6 Global Workplace Transformation Market, By Organization Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

6.3 Large Enterprises



7 Global Workplace Transformation Market, By End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Utilities

7.3 Transportation and Logistics

7.4 Telecom

7.5 Information Technology

7.6 Retail

7.7 Media and Entertainment

7.8 Manufacturing and Automotive

7.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

7.10 Government

7.11 Energy

7.12 Education

7.13 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



8 Global Workplace Transformation Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Accenture PLC

10.2 ATOS SE

10.3 Capgemini

10.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.5 Citrix Systems, Inc.

10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

10.7 Computer Sciences Corporation

10.8 HCL Technologies Limited

10.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE)

10.10 IBM Corporation

10.11 Infosys Limited

10.12 Intel Corporation

10.13 NTT Data Corporation

10.14 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

10.15 Unisys Corporation

10.16 Wipro Limited



