WORKPRO® Tools Presents Performance Cordless Power Tool Lineup

"At WORKPRO, we are proud to offer consumers a full selection of the tools they need for the jobs they do," said Lily Chi, CEO of WORKPRO ® 's parent company, GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd. "Whether serious DIYer or at-home craftsmen, our customers know that when they use a WORKPRO tool, they are using the very best tool for their projects' success. Our new product line of 20-Volt Cordless Power Tools offers an assortment of tools that are manufactured with our highest standards of innovation, ergonomic design, and durability; they are designed to be the best tools of their kind on the market."

Like all WORKPRO tools, the new 20V Cordless Power Tool line offers customers great performance at a good value; this is confirmed in the over 2,000 5-star product reviews the tools (collectively) have already earned!

The new cordless lineup includes 8 traditional power and lawn maintenance tools:

Drill Kit ( @ Amazon ) $49 . 99

Drill & Impact Kit ( @ Amazon ) $99.99

Impact Wrench ( @ Amazon ) $79.99

Reciprocating Saw (@ Amazon ) $84.99

(@ Angle Grinder (@ Amazon ) $79.99

(@ Leaf Blower (@ Amazon ) $79.99

(@ Hedge Trimmer (@ Amazon ) $94.99

(@ String Trimmer/Edger (@ Amazon ) $89.99

Each tool is cordless and compatible with a rechargeable 20V lithium-ion battery, and each is equipped with either a 2.0Ah or 4.0Ah option for optimal run time. Chargers are included with all tools, providing a 1-hour quick charge.

About WORKPRO® Tools:

Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools deliver a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. For more information, visit www.workprotools.com.

