WorkReels Announces Partnership Program to Help Recruitment Agencies Fill Open Roles Faster

Hcareers joins program as exclusive partner for hospitality brands, aims to significantly increase talent hiring for the hospitality industry

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkReels , the world's first video storytelling platform built specifically for recruitment and employer branding teams, today announced that it is expanding its partnership program to help recruitment agencies and talent acquisition teams better attract top talent and fill open roles faster. The announcement was made today at the 2022 HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas.

The WorkReels storytelling platform enables talent acquisition professionals, employer branding teams, and recruitment service providers to easily make and share high-quality, affordable social media videos for recruiting for about 1/20 the price of video production. Making a WorkReels video costs about the same price as posting a single job ad.

According to Douglas Tutt, CEO at Hcareers, "The hospitality industry is exploding post-Covid, but a serious employee shortage is holding brands back from making a full recovery. As the leading talent recruitment provider in the hospitality industry, we need to ensure that our clients' job opportunities stand out from their competitors. Much more than just employee testimonials, WorkReels provides full-narrative videos that allow us to feature an employer's brand character. These videos help us attract more and better-qualified candidates, enhance the candidate experience, and simply fill roles faster."

WorkReels provides pre-built storyboards that eliminate the need for creative expertise or previous filming experience. Users can simply select the storyboard that suits their needs and start recording–the app provides all the direction needed to collect footage to create a compelling video. WorkReels' professional editors then provide customers with videos that are optimized for job posts, social media, career pages, or any location frequented by a company's likely job seekers.

"WorkReels is changing the recruitment world by reaching job searchers where they spend the most time–on social media. Video content is completely transforming the recruitment process, and if you're not producing video content to promote your open roles, they simply aren't getting filled in today's ultra-competitive job market," said Rick Jones, CEO and founder of WorkReels. "WorkReels customers have seen application rates increase by 40 percent–making recruitment faster, easier and less costly."

WorkReels is an ideal solution for recruitment agencies and talent acquisition teams because video makes job postings stand out. Job seekers are eight times more likely to view a job post containing a WorkReels video than a standard text job post. WorkReels partners build stronger customer relationships and gain additional revenue streams by offering enhanced recruiting solutions that support video.

About WorkReels

WorkReels enables companies to make high-quality, affordable social media videos for talent acquisition. Your employees are your best storytellers. WorkReels combines their authentic voices and their smartphone cameras to create powerful video stories that bring your company culture to life. Recruit candidates where they spend the most time--on social media. Your company is so much more than a job post–share who you are with WorkReels! www.workreels.com

