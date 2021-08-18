Workrise Makes Significant Investment in Northern Ireland to Continue Growing Tech Operations

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workrise, the leading workforce management platform for the skilled trades, announces new initiatives in Northern Ireland that will create 153 jobs locally and support the company's continued growth. Workrise is establishing a technology engineering center in Belfast. The jobs will be added over the next four years with an initial focus on establishing the engineering team.

Xuan Yong, Workrise co-founder and CEO, said, "We are pleased with this meaningful expansion into Northern Ireland and the opportunity to tap into the impressive talent pool there."

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said, "It is a pleasure to welcome this leading technology company from Austin, Texas to Northern Ireland, which will make an important contribution to our economy. We all want post-COVID Northern Ireland to be stronger and better than before. We want our people to develop the skills of the future and our businesses to be resilient, innovative, sustainable, and competitive."

Invest Northern Ireland has offered Workrise £994,500 of support towards the creation of the new technology jobs.

Invest NI CEO Kevin Holland commented, "Invest Northern Ireland collaborates with partners across Northern Ireland to continue developing the talent that businesses like Workrise look for. New investors with novel technology ideas and solutions offer excellent potential for knowledge transfer, career progression and sector development – enhancing Northern Ireland's world-class reputation in this field."

Yong added, "We selected Northern Ireland as the location for this new centre based on the high-quality software engineers with industry skills, along with a strong pipeline of graduates from your excellent universities."

Founded in Austin, Texas, Workrise provides a full-service workforce solution, matching skilled labor contractors to companies that require staff for time bound projects.

About Workrise

Workrise is the leading workforce management solution for the skilled trades. We make it easier for skilled laborers to find work and for companies to find in-demand, trained workers. Workrise operates across the solar, wind, construction, defense, and oil and gas industries. Through people and technology, we provide the staffing, training, and professional services to empower the people who get hard work done. For more information visit workrise.com.

Media Contact

Mitch Goulding

[email protected]

SOURCE Workrise

Related Links

https://www.workrise.com/

