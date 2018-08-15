Workshare Introduces First Cloud-to-Cloud Comparison Capability Integrated in NetDocuments

LONDON, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Workshare today announced that its innovative document comparison tool is now fully integrated into the NetDocuments content services cloud platform.

This exciting new release marks Workshare's first cloud-to-cloud implementation of its browser-based comparison capability. It enhances the experience of end users with the ability to perform DeltaView comparisons directly within the familiar environment of NetDocuments, without requiring any third-party desktop software.

As firms switch from on-premise document management to the cloud with NetDocuments, essential tools - like comparison - need to be part of that experience. Cloud-based comparison completes the picture for NetDocuments' customers seeking superior content services, business continuity, security, mobility, and collaboration.

"NetDocuments manages billions of files for thousands of customers. Customers rely on us to provide secure access to the matter file from anywhere, anytime. Our close partnership with Workshare is an example of how our rich APIs can be leveraged to create a new, cloud-only experience," says Peter Buck, SVP of Product Strategy at NetDocuments. "We're delighted to see how Workshare's innovative comparison capability enhances the NetDocuments workflow. Legal team productivity is now improved while the legal IT desktop is simplified."

Workshare Compare in NetDocuments includes:

- The speed and accuracy of DeltaView file comparison, in a fully interactive user interface, directly within the browser, without having to take documents out to the desktop

- Changes categorized by type and relevance to the content, so customers can focus on what matters most, making reviews faster and more efficient

- The ability to run redlines quickly and accurately, without the heavy lifting of having to install and maintain desktop software. Customers can simply turn the app on directly within NetDocuments' platform

Barrie Hadfield, Workshare CTO, commented: "We recognize the pain point in having to leave the system in which a user lives day-to-day to run an essential part of a workflow - a comparison. We realized that there was a need for comparison capability in the browser, so we built it and integrated it into the NetDocuments platform". Hadfield added, "This joint solution highlights our mutual goal of innovation, quality and service - with the user at the forefront."

The Workshare Compare integration in NetDocuments is now available to the market.

Editor's Notes:

The technology will be showcased during ILTACON.

For more information, please contact: marketing@workshare.com

About Workshare



Workshare is dedicated to helping professionals compare, protect and share their high stakes documents. Since 1999, Workshare has developed and released intelligent technology for business services firms. Now, more than two million professionals use Workshare around the world.

About NetDocuments



NetDocuments is the leader in secure cloud-based document management, email management and collaboration software solutions. Founded in 1999, with over 2,500 enterprise customers worldwide, NetDocuments is the trusted cloud-based content management and workflow platform for lawyers and knowledge workers, complete with built-in security, compliance, information governance, disaster recovery, matter centricity, enterprise search, mobility, records management, and collaboration. For more information about NetDocuments, please visit http://www.netdocuments.com.

SOURCE Workshare