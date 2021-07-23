Workspace Management Software Market growth in Application Software Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 23, 2021, 03:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.37 billion is expected in the workspace management software market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the workspace management software market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Factors such as the increased need for optimized space planning and the growing interest to integrate IoT with workspace management will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The workspace management software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Workspace Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Workspace Management Software Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Workspace Management Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the workspace management software market in the Application Software industry include AgilQuest Corp., Asure Software Inc., Condeco Group Ltd., FM Systems Group LLC, Fortive Corp., International Business Machines Corp., iOFFICE LP, Matrix42 AG, Planon Shared Services BV, and Yardi Systems Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Workspace Management Software Market size
- Workspace Management Software Market trends
- Workspace Management Software Market industry analysis
The increasing number of start-ups and the adoption of co-working is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the reluctance to adopt workspace management software may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the workspace management software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Workspace Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist workspace management software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the workspace management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the workspace management software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of workspace management software market vendors
