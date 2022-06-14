Workspace Management Software Market: USD 1.37 billion Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Several New Vendors to Enter the Market | Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants

The concentration of new vendors that only focus on workspace management is moderate. However, several new and small vendors are expected to enter the market during the forecast period Due to the need for low capital investments. Hence, the threat of rivalry will be high during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The competition in the workspace management software solutions market is high. This is attributed to factors such as the presence of several vendors. Moreover, various local vendors have entered the market, which has led to price wars and competitive pricing. During the forecast period, competition between the vendors is expected to intensify due to an expansion of product and service portfolios of vendors and technological innovations. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include AgilQuest Corp., Asure Software Inc., Condeco Group Ltd., FM Systems Group LLC, Fortive Corp.

Market Segmentation

The workspace management software market has been segmented by deployment into in-cloud-based and on-premise. Among these, the cloud-based segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based software solutions enable organizations to operate in a quick and efficient manner. They are commonly provided as service as a solution (SaaS). Organizations adopt cloud-based solutions to implement cost-effective and flexible IT solutions.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The US is the major contributor of revenue to the market in the region. Workspace management software solutions can be deployed to address such challenges associated with coworking, such as booking meeting rooms.

Key Drivers and Trends

The increased need for optimized space planning will drive the growth of the global workspace management software market during the forecast period. These solutions help organizations address the challenge of optimal use of the total floor space. For instance, Asure Software provides a meeting room booking system, which includes integrated tools to monitor and track occupancy and utilization data using on-site sensors.

The increased use of mobile applications for workspace management is a trend in the market. The widespread usage of smartphones and tablets has increased the use of smart devices to access the capabilities of workspace management software solutions. This enables businesses to easily access and exchange data with employees working remotely. They can also use mobile devices or touch panels situated outside conference rooms to identify and book rooms.

Workspace Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AgilQuest Corp., Asure Software Inc., Condeco Group Ltd., FM Systems Group LLC, Fortive Corp., International Business Machines Corp., iOFFICE LP, Matrix42 AG, Planon Shared Services BV, and Yardi Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

