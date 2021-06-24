Workterra Releases Next Generation Online Benefits Enrollment User Interface

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workterra, a fully configurable, easy-to-use benefits administration and enrollment platform, today announced the release of its next generation User Interface (UI) that provides employees with an even more intuitive, personalized online benefits enrollment experience.

"Direct client feedback is always top of mind as we build product enhancements that make complex benefits processes as simple as possible for HR and employees," said Jen Leugers, SVP of Product at Workterra. "In a post-pandemic world, it is more important than ever for technology providers to offer a highly configurable and efficient online experience. Our goal is to help personalize enrollment for each employee so they can confidently make the right benefits decisions for themselves and their families."

Highlights of Workterra's recent online enrollment experience enhancements include:

Modern Aesthetics throughout the employee benefits portal and all enrollment pages improve usability with a more contemporary, consumer-like shopping experience that reduces the number of clicks and time needed to complete enrollment.

throughout the employee benefits portal and all enrollment pages improve usability with a more contemporary, consumer-like shopping experience that reduces the number of clicks and time needed to complete enrollment. Workflow-Based Navigation allows employees to follow a more logical workflow and easily understand what has been completed and tasks that remain.

allows employees to follow a more logical workflow and easily understand what has been completed and tasks that remain. Personalized Employee Communication touchpoints throughout the enrollment experience guide employees with the most relevant information, education and reminders at every step.

touchpoints throughout the enrollment experience guide employees with the most relevant information, education and reminders at every step. An Easy-Access Forms Library allows employees to quickly locate the correct form for any task and easily download/upload forms within the system.

These enhancements have already received resoundingly positive client feedback and are expected to be instrumental in driving employee satisfaction and administration efficiency gains for Workterra clients during their 2021 open enrollment.

The updates are currently live and available to all Workterra clients.

About Workterra

Workterra is a fully configurable, easy-to-use benefits administration and enrollment platform built to simplify the growing complexity of benefits for HR and employees. Leading employers, brokers and carriers choose Workterra for its unmatched flexibility, robust reporting capabilities, and intuitive user experience as well as the personal service and support provided by dedicated benefits experts. Workterra's industry-leading technology, together with a comprehensive suite of administrative services, help clients deliver a personalized enrollment experience, reduce administrative burden and streamline data exchanges with the utmost accuracy and security.

